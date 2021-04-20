THE GREAT GATSBY Immersive Production to Have US Premiere Fall 2021

Immersive Everywhere's immersive production of The Great Gatsby, created and directed by Alexander Wright, will make its American debut this Fall in New York City. Venue and casting to be announced at a later date.

Jay Gatsby invites you to one of his infamous large parties. While the champagne flows and the drama unfolds the man himself will be the perfect host. As invites go, this is the hottest in town - why would you want to be anywhere else?

The Great Gatsby allows audiences to fully immerse themselves into the world of Jay Gatsby - a world of red-hot rhythms, bootleg liquor and pure jazz age self-indulgence. With cocktails, dancing and scandal, this heart-racing adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald's seminal tale of the Roaring Twenties puts the audience at the heart of the action.

The Great Gatsby is the UK's longest running immersive production and has become an international phenomenon, with productions across three continents, including London, Ireland, South Korea and Belgium (in three different languages).

Olivier Award winning producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook launched a new company in 2019, Immersive Everywhere, entirely dedicated to developing and staging theatre-led immersive experiences. The New York production is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Hartshorn - Hook Productions and Broadway International Group, and Executive Produced by Louis Hartshorn, Brian Hook, Marc Routh and Simone Genatt.

Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook said, "The Great Gatsby is finally coming to its spiritual home in New York. Dark, hedonistic, literary and theatrical, this immersive telling of one of the world's greatest novels brings audiences closer to Jay Gatsby's opulent world than ever before.

First conceived in 2015 when director Alexander Wright and producer Brian Hook were running The Fleeting Arms - a pop arts and community pub in an abandoned building in York, The Great Gatsby then ran in York in 2016 with a parallel production in Sheffield in partnership with Theatre Deli. The production first came to London as part of VAULT Festival in 2017, eventually transferring to Immersive|LDN in Mayfair. The production has played in Dublin, Brussels and Seoul and has several other international productions in the pipeline.

The original production was produced by the Guild of Misrule and created by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, Amie Burns Walker, Hannah Davies, Phil Grainger, Michael Lambourne, Thomas Maller and Oliver Tilney.

www.immersivegatsby.com