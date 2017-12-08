THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite Stars- RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD's Natalie Storrs

Click Here for More Articles on THE FRIDAY SIX

In this week's edition, we caught up with Natalie Storrs, who is currently starring in RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Click here for tickets!

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw? You

Wicked! I was seventeen and I cried the entire show.

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

I usually create a Spotify playlist for each individual show/character I'm playing, and listen to it while I do my makeup. That really helps me get into the world of the person I'm about to jump onstage as.

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

Oh my goodness. In my first professional show after graduating from USC, I woke up one morning mid-run with 100% laryngitis. I could barely squeak out words, let alone sing, but we didn't have understudies and I had to go on anyway. It was terrifying, but I've never felt so supported by a cast at the same time. I mouthed my songs as a creative team member sang them offstage! I learned a great deal about storytelling and facing fears from that experience.

What is the one role you want to play before you die?

The Witch in INTO THE WOODS.

Who is your Broadway crush?

Zachary Levi. Big time. Swoon. Funny, charming, wonderful.

Where can people follow you online?

@natstorrs on Instagram/Twitter, or at nataliestorrs.com

