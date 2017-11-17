THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite Stars- RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD's Debbie Christine Tjong

Click Here for More Articles on THE FRIDAY SIX

In this week's edition, we caught up with Debbie Christine Tjong, who is currently starring in RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Click here for tickets!

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

Wicked! I moved to New York about 3 years ago and my husband who had been living here for a while bought me tickets to see it.

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

I don't think I do anything especially weird or unique before a show. Lots of vocal warm ups. I do bike to the theater and that's a 5-mile bike ride, so most days before show involves me desperately trying to stop myself from sweating and taking a shower in the theater. As of late though, Mike Viruet (who plays Mick Jones) and I have been doing a bit of improv and getting into fake arguments backstage to get into character. Also, Natalie Storrs (who plays Melinda) and I have been hiding a fake cockroach in David Park's shoes or articles of clothing because he's deathly afraid of insects. We are trying to rid him of his fear and I think it's working!

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

I was playing Eponine in a production of Les Miserables in Singapore and I barely had a voice. I just took a bunch of prescription strength throat lozenges that basically numbed my throat and went on anyway. Surprisingly it worked wonders and you couldn't even tell I could barely speak that morning. In hindsight though, that was probably really unhealthy for my voice.

What is the one role you want to play before you die?

If Hercules the Musical based on the Disney animated film ever comes to life, I would love to be one of the Muses!

Who is your Broadway crush?

Oh, I hope I'll never meet him to save myself the embarrassment of ever saying this, but I have such a soft spot for Jeremy Jordan!

Where can people follow you online?

instagram: @debbietjongmusic

Twitter: @debbietjong

Facebook: @debbietjongmusic

