THE FEAR OF 13 Will Host Benefit Performance For The Innocence Project

The Fear of 13 will host a special one-night benefit performance of The Fear of 13 on May 14, 2026 in support of the Innocence Project. A portion of all proceeds ($10/ticket) will be donated to the Innocence Project.

The benefit performance will also include a moderated talkback post-show with the Executive Director of the Innocence Project, Christina Swarns (who served as one of the attorneys in Nick Yarris’ case), playwright, Lindsey Ferrentino, Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson and Innocence Project client and exoneree, Termaine Hicks, who freed in 2020 after a wrongful conviction and imprisonment for 19 years.

The Innocence Project has helped free or exonerate over 250 individuals who, collectively, have spent over 4,000 years behind bars, for crimes they did not commit. They also contributed to the passage of more than 250 transformative state and federal reforms to prevent future wrongful convictions from occurring.

Ms. Swarns stated, “The Innocence Project is proud to partner with The Fear of 13. Nick's case stands as a powerful example of just how hard it is to free and exonerate an innocent person. We are honored to share the stage with Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson, and Lindsay Ferrentino to bring much needed attention to the very real issue of wrongful convictions and to highlight the Innocence Project's work to free the innocent and prevent wrongful conviction.”

The Producers of The Fear of 13 stated, “We are so honored to partner with the Innocence Project in their first endeavor with a Broadway show. Storytelling can be at the heart of effecting change and with the help of the Innocence Project, we are proud to host this benefit performance this week."

About The Fear of 13

The Fear of 13 stars two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson – both in their Broadway debuts – and is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

In addition to Brody and Thompson, the cast includes Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes, Michael Cavinder, Eddie Cooper, Victor Cruz, Eboni Flowers, Joel Marsh Garland, Jared Wayne Gladly, Joe Joseph, Jeb Kreager, and Ben Thompson.

The Fear of 13 tells the true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.

The Fear of 13 had its world premiere at the Donmar Warehouse. Original production directed by Justin Martin.

The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Lee Kinney (sound design), Rob Pickens & Katie Gell (hair, wig, & makeup design), Bryan Carter (music supervisor and arranger), Gigi Buffington (voice, text and dialect coach), Rocio Mendez & Dave Anzuelo (fight and intimacy director), Neal Gupta (associate director), Nick Yarris (story consultant), Caparelliotis Casting (casting), Juniper Street Productions (production management), Richard Hodge (production stage manager), James Viggiano (company manager), and 101 Productions, Ltd. (general management).

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming