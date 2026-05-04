Photos: Kim Kardashian Visits THE FEAR OF 13 on Broadway

Kim Kardashian visited The Fear of 13 on Broadway Sunday, speaking on stage with the company after the performance. The reality TV star and business mogul recently joined the producing team of Lindsey Ferrentino's play as part of her continued effort to bring attention to criminal justice reform.

Now running at the James Earl Jones Theatre, The Fear of 13 centers around the true story of Nick Yarris, who spent more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit.

See photos from her visit to the production, as well as her speech to the audience, standing beside Yarris, following the performance.

Producing the production marks Kardashian's first endeavor on Broadway. The Fear of 13 stars two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson – both in their Broadway debuts – and is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

In addition to Brody and Thompson, the cast includes Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes, Michael Cavinder, Eddie Cooper, Victor Cruz, Eboni Flowers, Joel Marsh Garland, Jared Wayne Gladly, Joe Joseph, Jeb Kreager, and Ben Thompson.

Photos: Bruce Glikas



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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