THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG Adds Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Darren Criss And More!

More celebrity guests join "The Disney Family Singalong," hosted by Ryan Seacrest, for a night of magic and music on THURSDAY, APRIL 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.The nationwide singalong event will feature celebrities and their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes.

Adding to the star-studded lineup of celebrity guests are Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and Marcus Scribner; an epic performance of "We're All in This Together" with Kenny Ortega and his friends from "High School Musical," "Descendants," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Zombies" and beyond, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio; and additional surprise appearances. Plus, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney's "ALADDIN" will reunite for a mesmerizing rendition of "Friend Like Me."

Previously announced celebrity guests include Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos, and many more from across The Walt Disney Company portfolio, including Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, Disney Music Group and Disney Theatrical Productions.

The television event will feature a vocal warm up by Kristin Chenoweth, a special introduction by Elle Fanning, and performances throughout the evening will include the following:

"A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" - Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

"A Spoonful of Sugar" - Little Big Town

"Be Our Guest" - Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" - Christina Aguilera

"Colors of the Wind" - Tori Kelly

"Do You Want to Build a Snowman" - Thomas Rhett

"Friend Like Me" - James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney's "ALADDIN"

"Gaston" - Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

"How Far I'll Go" - Auliʻi Cravalho

"I Won't Say I'm In Love" - Ariana Grande

"I Wan'na Be Like You" - Darren Criss

"I'll Make A Man Out Of You" - Donny Osmond

"It's a Small World" - John Stamos

"Let It Go" - Amber Riley

"The Bare Necessities" - Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

"Under The Sea" - Jordan Fisher

"You've Got a Friend In Me" - Josh Groban

And an epic performance of "We're All in This Together" with Kenny Ortega and his friends from "High School Musical," "Descendants," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Zombies" and more including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Kaycee Stroh, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Tik Tok Sensations Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio, Chucky Klapow, Jared Murillo, Ro Malaga, Britt Stewart, Kim Klapow and Bayli Baker Thompson.

With an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, audiences, families, roommates and loved ones can follow along in PERFECT HARMONY with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

The supersized Singalong is brought to you by T-Mobile and State Farm. The special will also air PSAs with talent from across Walt Disney Television to raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

"The Disney Family Singalong" is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now. At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.





