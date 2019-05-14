THE CORN MO AND LOVE SHOW SHOW Returns To The Slipper Room

May. 14, 2019  

THE CORN MO AND LOVE SHOW SHOW Returns To The Slipper Room On the last Monday of every month, two of NYC's beloved underground acts join forces to bring a monthly, intimate evening of entertainment to the legendary Slipper Room.

Charming troubadour and raconteur Corn Mo brings his patented combination of original songs and quirky, off-kilter anecdotes, framed by The Love Show Dancers' dance performance, burlesque, and saucy surprises!

This month, our special guests are Jason Trachtenburg and Miss Saturn!

The theme of this month is a tribute to the 70's variety hour!

Monday, May 27, 2019
Doors at 7 PM
Show at 8 PM

$15 pre-sale
$20 at the door
$30 pre-sale reserved
Tickets available at:
https://www.ticketfly.com/event/1839165

The Slipper Room
167 Orchard Street
(entrance on Stanton)
New York, NY, 10002
www.slipperroom.com



