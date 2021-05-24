THE BLUES BROTHERS Starring Nick Rashad Burroughs, Charity Angel Dawson, & More Opens This Thursday at Radial Park

Radial Park will open its latest cinemersive experience this Thursday, May 27 at 8:00 PM with the iconic, blockbuster, fan-favorite film, The Blues Brothers, as it continues its "Broadway at the Drive-In" programming at Halletts Point Play, graciously provided by The Durst Organization.

The Blues Brothers, features a live band and theatrical performances seamless timed in-sync with the movie in a one-of-a-kind hybrid mashup.

The Blues Brothers is set to run every Friday and Saturday evening through Saturday, June 26. Tickets are available at radialpark.com

The Blues Brothers, is directed by Kristine Bendul and Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva, and features a cast that includes Broadway's Charity Angel Dawson (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress) as Mrs. Murphy, Nick Rashad Burroughs (Radial Park's Purple Rain, Kinky Boots) as Reverend Cleophus James, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Elwood Blues, Brian Charles Johnson (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) as "Joliet" Jake Blues, and Antoine L. Smith (Carousel, The Color Purple) as Ray, along with Ladonna Burns and Anne Fraser Thomas as the Blues Sistas.

Radial Park's cinemersive experience, "Broadway at the Drive-In," officially opened October 1, 2020 with Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera on the big screen along with live specially interwoven musical numbers from Phantom alums Derrick Davis and Ali Ewoldt alongside a live 11-piece orchestra. The series continued with Purple Rain featuring Aaron Marcellus, Nick Rashad Burroughs and Lenesha "Sister" Randolph and closed out 2020 with Selena, starring two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada singing hits from the films in front of live bands.

Radial Park is led by Executive Producer Jeremy Shepard and an eclectic steering committee and creative team that includes two-time Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award winner Dale Badway (Artistic Producer of cinemersive content), Vanjah Boikai (Associate Producer), Emily Marshall (Musical Director), Michael Garner (Operations), and John Jeremy Norman (Special Events and Strategic Advisor).

Guests can enjoy the interactive, theatrical show from the safety of their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables spaced appropriately for social distancing for those who prefer biking, walking, or taking the ferry to Halletts Point Play. Whether attending in a car or without, each ticket secures a 16' by 16' demarcated space which accommodates up to five adults, in compliance with current local, state, and Federal guidance.

Beverages and movie theater-style snacks are available for purchase, alongside a selection of food trucks offering Mexican, Southern Style, and All-American options.

As directed by local, state, and Federal authorities, Radial Park will continue to implement strict health and safety protocols including temperature checks at arrival via touchless thermometers, and color-coded wristbands which nonverbally communicate individual preference for a spectrum of strict or very strict social distancing practices.