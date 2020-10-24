THE BENJAMIN HOTEL in NYC Announces Halloween Events
The Benjamin Hotel's Halloween
There's exciting news on the Halloween front at The Benjamin Hotel in NYC - for this year's Halloween festivities, the hotel has two exciting activities happening:
World-renowned pumpkin carver, Hugh McMahon, will be doing a LIVE pumpkin carving session outside at The Benjamin Hotel (on the corner of 50th and Lexington).
-The live (and socially distant) event will take place on Thursday, October 29th from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM.
McMahon is a world-renowned pumpkin carver, who has partnered with The Benjamin Hotel in NYC to create this live, two hour pumpkin-carving display on October 29th in honor of Halloween festivities. He is an original artist whose talent for carving pumpkins has been featured in many restaurants, events, television segments, magazines, and books throughout the world.
There will also be a social media costume contest, where one person will win a weekend stay at The Benjamin in one of the sprawling suites - people can enter by:
-Following @thebenjaminhotel on Instagram
-Post a photo of their favorite/best halloween costume (can be from previous years) using the hashtag #BooAtTheBenjamin
-The person with the most original costume will win a stay in a sprawling suite at The Benjamin Hotel with a terrace and a bottle of wine for a weekend of your choice
To learn more about Hugh McMahon's artistry, visit his web site at http://www.hmcmahonpumpkins.com/.
The Benjamin Hotel is located at 124 East 50th Street, New York, NY 10022. Visit their web site at https://www.thebenjamin.com/ or call 212.715.2500.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Benjamin Hotel
