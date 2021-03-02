THE BAD YEARS, SUPERYOU & More Selected for THEatre ACCELERATOR: New Reality Edition
Other shows include: At The River I Stand, Guy, Keaton and the Whale The Lesson - A New Musical Fantasia, and The Super.
THEatre ACCELERATOR has launched its New Reality Edition- an immersive musical theatre intensive development accelerator harnessing augmented and virtual reality technologies to advance the future of storytelling, in partnership with The Shubert Organization.
The Winter 2021 shows include:
At The River I Stand
Book: Alani iLongwe
Music & Lyrics: Rowen Casey
Guy
Book & Lyrics: Stephen Hyde
Music & Production: Leo Mercer
Keaton and the Whale
Book & Lyrics: Molly Reisman
Book & Music: Emily Chui
SuperYou The Musical
Book, Music & Lyrics: Lourds Lane
The Bad Years
Book, Music & Lyrics: Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk
The Lesson - A New Musical Fantasia
Book: Ty Defoe
Book & Lyrics: Avi Amon & Nolan Doran
The Super
Book: Danny J Rooney & Sharone Sayegh
Music & Lyrics: Danny J Rooney
THEatre ACCELERATOR has always emphasized utilizing technology to assist and improve the storytelling process, but this cohort is taking that mission one step further putting cutting-edge new reality tools into the hands of our creators to help you discover new ways to develop and share your musicals.
Technology need not play into your story but will be leveraged throughout the program to help you collaborate, experiment, and create. From playing a concert of your original songs in VR to previewing the latest real-time 3D creation tool, THEatre ACCELERATOR: New Reality Edition is a new take on our already out-of-the-box approach to new work development.
