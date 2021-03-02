THE BAD YEARS, SUPERYOU & More Selected for THEatre ACCELERATOR: New Reality Edition

THEatre ACCELERATOR has launched its New Reality Edition- an immersive musical theatre intensive development accelerator harnessing augmented and virtual reality technologies to advance the future of storytelling, in partnership with The Shubert Organization.

The Winter 2021 shows include:

At The River I Stand

Book: Alani iLongwe

Music & Lyrics: Rowen Casey

Guy

Book & Lyrics: Stephen Hyde

Music & Production: Leo Mercer

Keaton and the Whale

Book & Lyrics: Molly Reisman

Book & Music: Emily Chui

SuperYou The Musical

Book, Music & Lyrics: Lourds Lane

The Bad Years

Book, Music & Lyrics: Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk

The Lesson - A New Musical Fantasia

Book: Ty Defoe

Book & Lyrics: Avi Amon & Nolan Doran

The Super

Book: Danny J Rooney & Sharone Sayegh

Music & Lyrics: Danny J Rooney

THEatre ACCELERATOR has always emphasized utilizing technology to assist and improve the storytelling process, but this cohort is taking that mission one step further putting cutting-edge new reality tools into the hands of our creators to help you discover new ways to develop and share your musicals.

Technology need not play into your story but will be leveraged throughout the program to help you collaborate, experiment, and create. From playing a concert of your original songs in VR to previewing the latest real-time 3D creation tool, THEatre ACCELERATOR: New Reality Edition is a new take on our already out-of-the-box approach to new work development.

Learn more and apply at https://nycoc.org/ta-vr/.