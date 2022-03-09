THE ANDERSONS PLAY GERSHWIN at Symphony Space Next Month

Peter and Will Anderson - the identical twins and Juilliard graduates have announced a return engagement of their concert series at Symphony Space. The Andersons and their six-piece ensemble will explore the works and life of George Gershwin with an informative narrative, entertaining video presentation, and live performance featuring Vince Giordano, and Molly Ryan.

These performances will be held at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre, located at 2537 Broadway at 95th Street (New York, NY 10025). Box Office: (212) 864-5400 (Tues-Sun 1-6pm) Regular tickets are $39, and $34 for Symphony Space members. Tickets come with reserved seating. www.symphonyspace.org

One of the most striking geniuses of modern music, George Gershwin composed for Tin Pan Alley, broadway, film, radio, and symphony orchestras, combining the sounds of American jazz and European classical music. Selections will include Rhapsody in Blue, I Got Rhythm, It Ain't Necessarily So, Summertime, They Can't Take That Away From Me, Embraceable You, and S'Wonderful featuring Peter Anderson (tenor & soprano sax, clarinet), Will Anderson (alto sax, clarinet, flute), Vince Giordano (acoustic bass, tuba, bass sax, & vocals), Molly Ryan (vocals), Dalton Ridenhour (piano), and Alex Raderman (drums).

Washington DC natives Peter & Will Anderson are known for their unique renditions of classic jazz songs and innovative original music. They have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Feinstein's 54 Below, live on Garrison Keillor's "Prairie Home Companion," and can be heard on the 2014 Grammy Award-winning soundtrack of HBO's "Boardwalk Empire" with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks. More information about them can be found at www.PeterAndWillAnderson.com

THE ANDERSONS PLAY GERSHWIN

Featuring Vince Giordano

Saturday, April 2nd, 4pm & 6:30pm

Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia

Tickets online: https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-andersons-play-gershwin-featuring-vince-giordano

Box Office: (212) 864-5400