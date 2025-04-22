THE 72 HOUR SHOOTOUT Returns for its 21st Year Championing AAPI and Underrepresented Voices In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 72 Hour Film Network has announced the return of the 72 Hour Shootout, the high-octane, global filmmaking competition celebrating its 21st year of empowering storytellers and spotlighting underrepresented voices, especially those from the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. This year's event will run from June 5 to June 8, 2025.

Previously hosted by the Asian American Film Lab, the Shootout now enters a new era under the freshly launched 72 Hour Film Network - an organization founded on principles of inclusivity, equitable representation, and cross-cultural artistic collaboration. The mission remains the same: to uplift AAPI narratives while opening doors for filmmakers of all backgrounds. "The previous team ran a wonderful event every year, and I hope to fill such big shoes with the same passion for the 72 Hour Shootout," says Ray Lanuza, the new President for the 72 Hour Film Network. "Good luck to all competitors, I can't wait to see the films."

Each participating team is required to include at least one key production member and one lead actor of Asian descent, ensuring authentic representation both behind and in front of the camera. The competition welcomes creators at all levels, from emerging talent to seasoned professionals, offering a platform where diverse voices are not only heard, but centered.

The challenge begins on June 5 at 8pm EST, when all participants receive a common theme. From there, it's a race against the clock: just 72 hours to write, shoot, and edit a short film. The result? A weekend of intense creativity, collaboration, and storytelling ingenuity.

Final films will be reviewed by a panel of respected industry leaders, including:

Marci Phillips, Former VP of Casting, ABC Entertainment

Jandiz Estrada Cardoso, Director, Sundance Institute Episodic Program

Eric Lau, Filmmaker, Solar Film/Video Productions

Christina YR Lim, Writer/Director (B-Side: For Taylor, GYOPO)

Winners will receive a range of career-boosting prizes, including:

Cash awards sponsored by Edwin Wong and The Cre8sian Project

VIP tickets to BATSU!

Exclusive one-on-one mentorship sessions with the judging panel

Whether you're an aspiring director, an experienced producer, or a passionate storyteller looking to make your mark, the 72 Hour Shootout offers a unique opportunity to create bold work - and be seen doing it.

Visit the 72 Hour Film Network website to learn more and register for the 2025 Shootout.