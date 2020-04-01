THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES Third Edition Returned With Hugh Dancy, Derrick Baskin & More

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues returned with an all-new third edition last night on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. 20 actors were been paired with theatre's top writers, who crafted unique pieces especially for their actors. From 6 PM until midnight, the new monologues were published, one every 15 minutes.

This week's all-star lineup included performers Derrick Baskin, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Ato Blankson-Wood, Mike Carlsen, Hugh Dancy, Erin Darke, Lora Lee Gayer, Will Hochman, Francis Jue, T.R. Knight, David Krumholtz, Elizabeth Marvel, Sienna Miller, Debra Monk, Christopher Oscar Peña, Lauren Pritchard, Jessica St. Clair, Tara Summers, Tamara Tunie, and Alison Wright. Rachel Axler, Jessica Blank & Erik Jensen, Mario Correa, David Cross, Sarah DeLappe, Lydia Diamond, Jason Grote, Jess Honovich, Nora Kirkpatrick, David Lindsay-Abaire, Donald Margulies, Cat Miller, muMs, Dan O'Brien, Ife Olujobi, Liliana Padilla, Max Posner, Howard Sherman, and Zhu Yi wrote the monologues.

Elizabeth Marvel kicked things off with "Elizabeth In The Barn," in which she reflects on the turn of events that have led her to an intense, forlorn moment alone with an axe. "Elizabeth In The Barn" was written by Jason Grote.

David Krumholtz, newly single and knowing he's going to die someday (but not today), leaves his will and final confessions on videotape "In Case of Emergency." "In Case of Emergency" was written by Nora Kirkpatrick.

Lauren Pritchard, back home waiting out the pandemic, is within a "5 mile radius" of an old crush. Since she can't run into them at a bar and make something special happen, she's trying a new approach. "5 mile radius" was written by Liliana Padilla.

In "Slip Slidin' Away," Will Hochman is a music teacher using his last jam session with his young students to explain what's going on in the world, and contemplate what might lie ahead for him. "Slip Slidin' Away" was written by Cat Miller.

In light of recent events, Derrick Baskin decides that he "Might As Well Get Back Together" with his ex, though his argument isn't terribly convincing. "Might As Well Get Back Together" was written by Mario Correa.

Erin Darke , as a New York City nurse, reflects on all she has seen in the midst of the global pandemic in "Invincible." "Invincible" was based on an anonymous interview with a New York City nurse, and was written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen.

In "Thank you for visiting me," Tamara Tunie updates a long-lost friend on a major life change and her struggles in handling the aftermath. "Thank you for visiting me" was written by Zhu Yi.

Debra Monk has covered all of the mirrors in her home after her friend's passing, as is tradition "When Jewish People Die." Though she is not Jewish herself, she reflects on all that her friends have taught her through the religion. "When Jewish People Die" was written by Max Posner.

Christopher Oscar Peña, a Shawn Mendes superfan, responds to a "Chain" letter with his favorite lyrics and hilarious yet moving insights about the state of the world. "Chain" was written by Rachel Axler.

In "Unknown Caller," Jessica St. Clair strives for closure from a broken relationship as her mother approaches the end of her life. "Unknown Caller" was written by Dan O'Brien.

Quincy Tyler Bernstine teaches "Face Timing 101" to her technologically challenged mother as they both get accustomed to their new normal. "Face Timing 101" was written by Lydia Diamond.

Mike Carlsen is incredibly frustrated with the state of the world, particularly with one person - referred to as "this fucking guy" - and the chain reaction they cause. "This fucking guy" was written by muMs.

Sienna Miller and Tara Summers self-tape an unconventional "Audition for an Indie Movie, 2005," written by Sarah DeLappe.

Francis Jue reflects on "The Hardest Part" of knowing that his son is in the hospital after being attacked on the street because of his race. "The Hardest Part" was written by Howard Sherman.

On "Day 53" after running from her previous life, Alison Wright documents how her world has changed while providing virtual services for a client of hers. "Day 53" was written by David Cross.

The global pandemic adds a whole new meaning to "needing space" - which Lora Lee Gayer is trying to work through after a difficult breakup with her boyfriend in "Aladdin Sane." "Aladdin Sane" was written by Jess Honovich.

T.R. Knight has a rather unique-yet-macabre job in "Transition," as we learn through a consultation with his latest client. "Transition" was written by David Lindsay-Abaire.

In "Run Me Over," Ato Blankson-Wood tries a new virtual dating tactic, but mourns the connection that is missing when he's six feet apart from his partner. "Run Me Over" was written by Ife Olujobi.

Hugh Dancy finished off the evening with "Wow," testing different approaches to a major acceptance speech in his bathroom mirror - and in the process, inadvertently reveals his true feelings about his industry, himself, and what matters most. "Wow" was written by Donald Margulies.

"As long as times are tough, The 24 Hour Plays will still be at work. Our small non-profit organization has always made work about the most challenging moments in our lives, from 9/11 to Hurricane Sandy to the 2016 election, but writing and performing new plays in 24 hours without gathering is a singular challenge," said artistic director Mark Armstrong. "We are immensely grateful for the support we've received from around the world, and look forward to introducing this project to even more people in hopes it might inspire them to help us continue our unique artistic endeavors for years to come."

On Monday night at 6 PM, 20 actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues yesterday morning at 10 AM, filmed their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos began to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette.

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants including Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.

