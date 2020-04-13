THAT THING YOU DO! Cast Will Reunite to Honor Adam Schlesinger
Page Six has reported that the cast of "That Thing You Do!" is reuniting to honor songwriter Adam Schlesinger - who passed away from coronavirus complications earlier this month - and raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.
Read the full story HERE.
For the first time in 25 years, all four cast members of the fictional band The Wonders, Tom Everett Scott, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn and Ethan Embry, will gather virtually to share memories of the That Thing You Do!
Liv Tyler is also slated to return for the virtual the reunion.
It's not yet known whether Tom Hanks, who directed the film, will join the virtual event.
Fans can join the livestream on YouTube starting at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST on Friday and can submit questions beforehand via the cast's social media accounts.
Click HERE for more details.
