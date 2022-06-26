Tenet Vocal Artists Announce 2022-2023 Season

The early music ensemble TENET Vocal Artists today announced their 2022-2023 season featuring a deep dive into beloved masterworks and rarely-heard gems from across Europe and the Americas.

Opening the season on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 4:00pm is a performance of J.S. Bach's beloved devotional motets. Held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (3 West 65th Street), the ensemble will perform one voice on a part with strings and winds doubling the voices. The program will be led from the chamber organ by Jeffrey Grossman and features ensemble members sopranos Jolle Greenleaf and Molly Quinn, countertenors Clifton Massey and Timothy Parsons, tenors James Reese and Aaron Sheehan, basses Charles Wesley Evans and Jonathan Woody, violinists Nicholas di Eugenio and Beth Wenstrom, violist Jessica Troy, cellist Ana Kim, oboists David Dickey, Priscilla Herreid, and Margaret Owens, and bassoonist Stephanie Corwin. The performance will be filmed and available to view as a virtual concert from September 22, 2022 to December 22, 2022.

TENET's second concert of the season provides a look into a rarely-heard facet of a cappella polyphony: early music from the New World. Polifonía de las Américas showcases repertoire composed and performed in the Cathedrals of Latin America on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:00pm, and features works by Capillas, de Lienas, Guerrero, padilla, Salazar, and Victoria. Held at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church (552 West End Avenue), artists include sopranos Paulina Francisco, Jolle Greenleaf, and Rebecca Meyers, altos Timothy Parsons and Elisa Sutherland, tenors Nathan Hodgson, Nickolas Karageorgiou, and James Reese, and basses Steven Hrycelak and Enrico Lagasca. The performance will be filmed and available to view as a virtual concert from October 26, 2022 to January 26, 2023.

TENET presents Sound the Trumpet on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 7:00pm at St. Luke in the Fields (487 Hudson Street). The concert features Baroque trumpeter Kris Kwapis, singers, strings, and a continuo in an intimate evening of songs and triumphant arias by Henry Purcell and his contemporaries. The ensemble includes sopranos Jolle Greenleaf and Molly Quinn, alto Elisa Sutherland, tenor Corey Shotwell, baritone Jonathan Adams, trumpeters Kris Kwapis and Thomas Muehlenbeck-Pfotenhauer, cellist Matt Zucker, and organist Jeffrey Grossman, with Hank Heijink on archlute and Adam Cockerham on theorbo, in addition to other instrumentalists to be announced. The performance will be filmed and available to view as a virtual concert from November 23, 2022 to February 23, 2023.

TENET collaborates with Dark Horse Brass Consort on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00pm in a performance of Orlando de Lassus' Lagrime di San Pietro. One of Lassus' most acclaimed yet rarely-performed group of motets, the ensemble will perform the collection in its entirety with one to a part voices, brass, and continuo at St. Jean Baptiste Church (184 E 76th Street). Ensemble members include sopranos Jolle Greenleaf and Elisa Sutherland, countertenor Timothy Parsons, tenors Jason McStoots and Sumner Thompson, and basses Steven Hrycelak and Thomas McCargar, with Charlie Weaver on theorbo and Jeffrey Grossman on organ. The Dark Horse Brass Consort is made up of Stephanie Corwin, Priscilla Herreid, Greg Ingles, Alex Opsahl, Mack Ramsey, Erik Schmalz, and Kiri Tollaksen. The performance will be filmed and available to view as a virtual concert from March 1, 2023 to June 1, 2023.

TENET returns to the music of J.S. Bach for an inspiring evening of oratorio featuring his Magnificat and Easter Oratorio on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer (869 Lexington Avenue). TENET continues the tradition of performing Bach's major works without a conductor with just twelve singers and full orchestra, expertly led from the chamber organ by Jeffrey Grossman. The ensemble features sopranos Jolle Greenleaf, Margaret Haigh, and Sarah Yanovitch, altos Timothy Keeler, Kate Maroney, and Elisa Sutherland, tenors Haitham Haidar, Aaron Sheehan, and Gene Stenger, basses Jonathan Adams, Charles Wesley Evans, and Enrico Lagasca, flutists Immanuel Davis and David Ross, oboists Caroline Giassi and Priscilla Herreid, bassoonist Georgeanne Banker, Baroque trumpeters Steven Marquardt, Paul Murphy, and Perry Sutton, tipanist Sae Hashimoto, violinists Nicholas DiEugenio, Aniela Eddy, Vivian Mayers, Johanna Novom, Edson Scheid, Chiara Stauffer, and Beth Wenstrom, violists Daniel Elyar and Kyle Miller, and cellist Ana Kim, with Nathaniel Chase on violone. Jeffrey Grossman serves as organist and music director. The performance will be filmed and available to view as a virtual concert from May 1, 2023 to August 1, 2023.

The 2022-23 series closes with a concert of early 16th Century English church music. Rejoice, Rejoice! on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:00pm will magnify TENET's vocal artistry and celebrate select composers of the early English tradition including William Byrd, John Sheppard, Thomas Tallis, and Robert Whyte. Artists featured in the concert at St. Ignatius of Antioch (552 West End Ave) include sopranos Jolle Greenleaf, Madeline Healey, and Rebecca Myers, altos Sylvia Leith, Timothy Parsons, and Elisa Sutherland, tenors Andrew Fuchs, Nathan Hodgson, and Jacob Perry, and basses Steven Hrycelak, Enrico Lagasca, Thomas McCargar, and Edmund Milly. The performance will be filmed and available to view as a virtual concert from May 24, 2023 to August 24, 2023.

"After two years of pivoting and reconfiguring, we are looking forward to sharing a glorious and foundational series featuring some of early music's finest composers and fantastic performers," said Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf. "Coming together to perform for our audience is our life's work, and hearing these extraordinary pieces in-person is a truly exceptional experience. I am particularly excited that we will complete our quest to perform, unconducted, all of J.S. Bach's oratorios, as this has been a life-long dream of mine."

TENET Vocal Artists will also continue its mentorship program Talks with TENET, which began September 2021. Created to help emerging singers forge connections with established early music specialists, the initial season of Talks with TENET supported 17 singers during two terms. Through this mentorship program, TENET hopes to help encourage and foster greater diversity and inclusivity in the field of early music.

Preeminent New York City-based early music ensemble TENET Vocal Artists has won acclaim for innovative programming, virtuosic singing and command of repertoire that spans the Middle Ages to the present day. Under artistic director and soprano Jolle Greenleaf, TENET's highlights from recent seasons include performances of J.S. Bach's St. Matthew Passion, St. John Passion, Christmas Oratorio and motets, Handel's Messiah, a tour of the UK to honor Thomas Tomkins, original theatrical performances of music by, for, and about 17th century Italian women as well as Charpentier's Les plaisirs de Versailles, and programs exploring medieval repertoire. TENET's highly praised Green Mountain Project offered performances of Claudio Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610 and other Vespers for a decade, culminating in a finale performance in Venice, Italy in January 2020. TENET Vocal Artists performs at Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Caramoor, Columbia University, Yale University, and numerous other venues in and around New York City. Further afield, TENET Vocal Artists has performed at the Festival Casals de Puerto Rico, Berkshire Bach Festival, Cambridge Early Music Festival, Connecticut Early Music Festival, Costa Rica International Music Festival, Montreal Baroque Festival, and many other festivals and prominent locations throughout the United States, Latin America and Europe. Learn more at www.tenet.nyc.

Soprano Jolle Greenleaf is one of today's foremost figures in the field of early music. She has been hailed by The New York Times as a "golden soprano" and "a major force in the New York early music-scene." Ms. Greenleaf was named the artistic director of TENET Vocal Artists in 2009, where she sings and directs the ensemble in repertoire spanning the Middle Ages to the present day. Her flair for imaginative programming has been lauded as "adventurous and expressive" and "smart, varied and not entirely early" (The New York Times). She is a celebrated interpreter of the music of Bach, Buxtehude, Handel, Purcell and, most notably, Claudio Monteverdi. Ms. Greenleaf has performed as a soloist in venues throughout the U.S., Scandinavia, Europe, and Central America for exceptional presenters including Vancouver Early Music Festival, Denmark's Vendsyssel Festival, Cambridge Early Music Festival, Costa Rica International Music Festival, Puerto Rico's Festival Casals, Utrecht Festival, at Panama's National Theater, and San Cristobal, the Cathedral in Havana, Cuba.