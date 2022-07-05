TCG Publishes STAGING STORY: FIVE FUNDAMENTALS FOR THE BEGINNING STAGE DIRECTOR

Theatre Communications Group has announced the publication of Staging Story: Five Fundamentals for the Beginning Stage Director by Robert Moss and Wendy Dann.

"With a no-nonsense and blessedly candid approach, Bob Moss and Wendy Dann have written not only an indispensable practicum for the young director, but also a delightful refresher course for the working director. The authors encourage and challenge us to engage our theatrical imaginations for a lifetime of storytelling on a multitude of stages." -Michael Mayer, Tony Award-Winning Director



By focusing on five fundamentals for staging a play-Story, Intention, Character, Space, and Theme-veteran theater directors Robert Moss and Wendy Dann help stage directors learn how to build their own practice and begin to master the daunting task of staging a story.

"Staging Story delivers on its promise to introduce the fundamentals of directing to beginning directors. The book is personal, practical, entertaining, and filled with insight. The emphasis is on storytelling and on the ways to turn narrative into effective, communicative moments onstage." -Anne Bogart, Co-Artistic Director, Siti Company



Robert Moss is an American director and the founder of Playwrights Horizons in New York City. He helped develop Theatre Row on West 42nd Street and has been the artistic director at both the Hangar Theatre and Syracuse Stage.

Wendy Dann served as associate artistic director at the Hangar Theatre for seven seasons, and her regional directing work includes Dallas Theater Center, Alliance Theatre, Geva Theatre Center, and Syracuse Stage.

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, is North America's largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature.