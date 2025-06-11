TCG Books to Release AIN’T NO MO’, CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND, and PUBLIC OBSCENITIES on June 24

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Communications Group has announced the upcoming publication of three acclaimed plays: Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E. Cooper, Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee, and Public Obscenities by Shayok Misha Chowdhury. All three titles will be released by TCG Books on June 24, 2025, and are now available for pre-order.

“These three groundbreaking works reflect the power of contemporary theatre to interrogate history, language, identity, and resistance with brilliance and heart,” said Alisha Tonsic, Co-Executive Director of National Operations and Business Development at TCG. “These plays exemplify the dynamic voices shaping the future of the American theatre.”

About the Plays

Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E. Cooper

A satirical and soulful examination of Black American life, Ain’t No Mo’ imagines a near future in which a one-way flight to Africa has been chartered for Black Americans. At its center is Peaches, a drag flight agent orchestrating the chaos of departure in a series of eight sharp and poignant vignettes.

Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee

This rock-infused play intertwines the personal and political as a young woman uncovers her family’s Cambodian past through music and memory. Featuring live performances of music by Dengue Fever and classic Cambodian rock hits, the play moves between present-day discoveries and the music scene of 1970s Phnom Penh.

Public Obscenities by Shayok Misha Chowdhury

A finalist for the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this bilingual play follows Choton, a queer Indian-American scholar, as he returns to Kolkata to explore queer identities through film and family history. The discovery of intimate photographs from a previous generation triggers a deeply personal and cultural reckoning.