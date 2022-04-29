TADA! Youth Theater Presents In-Person Musical Theater Summer Camps

TADA! Youth Theater presents in-person week-long musical theater summer camps where children create and perform a brand new musical every week, all summer long! Summer camps take place from July 11th through August 26th for children, ages 5-11, Monday through Friday, 10AM - 5PM, at TADA! Youth Theater, 15 West 28th Street in Manhattan. Children will be divided into groups by their ages.

For registration information, please visit TADA! Summer Camps.

TADA! Summer Camp brings young people together to enjoy the magic of musical theater. Through improvisation and good old-fashioned fun, campers make connections with new friends, laugh, dance and sing. The perfect blend of musical theater training, storytelling and lively theater games keep their young minds engaged, active and having a blast all summer long.

Every week, children enjoy musical theater training; create, rehearse and perform an original mini-musical; explore their interests and identity; share their voices and be heard, and receive individualized attention and solo opportunities. Two professional New York City Teaching Artists lead ensemble-based instruction.

Weekly themes include: Theater: it's a stage I'm going through!; Dare to be different!; I'm not throwing away my shot!; Living my best life!; Eat. Sleep. Summer. Repeat. On the last day of class, friends and family are invited to attend the premiere of the campers' original mini-musical.

No child will be turned away because of their inability to pay. Financial assistance and full-tuition sponsorships are available. For more information, please visit Financial Assistance.

TADA! no longer requires proof of vaccination for students or adults to enter the building, and masks are optional.

Since 1984, TADA!'s mission is to inspire young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for its RYET Members (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through high-quality work, young people develop advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving- skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Photo Courtesy of TADA! Youth Theater