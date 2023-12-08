T.3's New EP OPTION UP Featuring Shoshana Bean & More Out Now

SNC Records, in partnership with Arts Music, a division of Warner Music Group, has released the new EP from viral sensation T.3 – the dazzling vocal trio featuring Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan and Brendan Jacob Smith. Option Up, the 6-track collection that marks the group's major label debut following several successful independent releases, is available today, Friday, December 8. The EP features special guests Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked), Morgan James (Godspell) and Aisha Jackson (Once Upon a One More Time). With over 425k followers and 5 million views on TikTok, 126k Instagram followers, and 39k YouTube subscribers, the group's soaring harmonies and creative vocal arrangements are already wildly popular online. Now for the first time, T.3's debut tour – which takes them through seven major markets such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia and more – opens tonight. The EP was produced by Brett Castro. To stream or download the EP, please visit T3OptionUp.lnk.to/Album

The T.3 national tour will feature performances in St. Louis, MO (Sheldon Concert Hall, 12/8), Carmel, IN (Feinstein's, 12/9), Charlotte, NC (Neighborhood Theatre, 12/12), Pittsburgh, PA (City Winery, 12/15), Philadelphia, PA (City Winery, 12/16), New York, NY (City Winery, 12/17), and Boston, MA (City Winery, 12/18). Full details are at www.T3official.com.

Option Up opens with “Dilly Dilly,” an infectious pop number written by the group's three members. It's followed by “Carry On Wayward Son,” which first helped establish the trio's online popularity with close to five million combined views. The track is a high-flying interpretation of the classic rock staple from Kansas, written by the band's guitarist Kerry Livgrin. Another highlight is “Bring Him Home,” originally from the musical Les Misérables, an intimate and heartfelt rendition of the theater classic. The EP is rounded up with two more original numbers, “When I Knew You” and “Giiirl,” and concludes with an epic medley of Disney classics – featuring Broadway stars Shoshana Bean, Morgan James, and Aisha Jackson – which will help redefine these songs for a new generation of music lovers.

Liam Fennecken is a proud graduate of the Penn State BA Theatre program who recently starred in Broadway's Chicago as Amos Hart. He is an actor, musician, and songwriter living in New York City. He recently toured the US and South Korea in School of Rock, and has toured North America with Once, American Idiot, and Peter Pan 360. @liamfennecken

Jim Hogan is a New York City based actor, singer, and musician who is currently the standby for Buddy in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo. His Broadway national touring credits include Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera, and Spring Awakening. Jim has also performed as a soloist with symphony orchestras across the US and Canada. He was training at Penn State University. @jimhogan220

Brendan Jacob Smith is an actor, singer and songwriter based in Brooklyn, NY. A recent graduate of Ithaca College, Brendan currently plays Art Garfunkel in the US/Canada Company of The Simon and Garfunkel Story. He was recently seen as Malcolm McGregor in The Full Monty at North Shore Music Theatre. He is an alumni of Hyannis Sound, Cape Cod's professional a cappella group. @Brendanjacobsmith

SNC RECORDS is the label imprint of the a cappella sensation, Straight No Chaser. Founded in 2019 in partnership with Warner Music Group's Arts Music, the label is the home for Straight No Chaser's albums as well as serving as a home for uniquely talented vocalists from all genres. T.3 is the first signing to SNC Records.

ARTS MUSIC – Since its launch in 2017, Warner Music Group's Arts Music division has rapidly expanded its footprint with a distinct roster of genre artists including jazz vocalists Steve Tyrell and Youn Sun Nah, to the world music collective Artists for Peace and Justice. Arts Music is also home to Warner Classics and Erato labels for classical music, Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records and First Night Records for musical theater, and to Kids & Family content partners Sesame Workshop, Mattel, Fred Rogers Productions & Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.

“Option Up” Track List

1) Dilly Dilly (Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan, and Brendan Jacob Smith)

2) Carry On Wayward Son (Kerry Livgrin)

3) When I Knew You (Brendan Jacob Smith, with Miriam Bursky-Tammam, Johnny DelToro, and Hannah Tobias)

4) Giiirl (Liam Fennecken)

5) Bring Him Home (Claude-Michel Schönberg, Alain Boublil, and Herbert Kretzmer)

6) Disney Medley – featuring Shoshana Bean, Morgan James and Aisha Jackson

“When You Wish Upon a Star” (Ned Washington and Leigh Harline – from Pinocchio)

“Part of Your World” (Alan Menken and Howard Ashman – from The Little Mermaid)

“A Whole New World” (Alan Menken and Tim Rice – from Aladdin)

“Colors of the Wind” (Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz – from Pocahontas)

“Out There” (Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz – from The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

“I Won't Say (I'm In Love)” (Alan Menken and David Zippel – from Hercules)

“Reflection” (Matthew Wilder and David Zippel – from Mulan)

“How Far I'll Go” (Lin-Manuel Miranda – from Moana)

“Into the Unknown” (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – from Frozen 2)

T.3 Tour Dates

December 2023

8 – St. Louis, MO – Sheldon Concert Hall

9 – Carmel, IN – Feinstein's

12 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

15 – Pittsburgh, PA – City Winery

16 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery

17 – New York, NY – City Winery

18 – Boston, MA – City Winery