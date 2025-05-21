Switzerland's Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp to Perform at Queens' TV Eye

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Switzerland's brilliant and unique Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp will make a rare NYC appearance alongside Brooklyn's own Combo Daguerre this July at Queens' TV Eye.

Founded in 2006 in Geneva, 90 years after Dada, by Vincent Bertholet (Hyperculte), the 12- piece Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp has released 5 albums on the highly influential Bongo Joe Records and played the European festival circuit for years. This will be their second attempt to conquer America - following the release of the latest album, Ventre Unique.

The band's name is an homage to some of the classic Congolese groups (Orchestre Tout Puissant Konono n°1, Orchestre Tout Puissant Polyrytmo, TPOK Jazz etc...) and to one of the greatest provocateurs of 20th century art. Their music mixes echoes of The Ex, Moondog, kraut rock, minimalism, high life, symphonic touches and punk outbursts - and yet, none of it is terribly relevant: OTPMD has managed to invent its own reality - or, if you prefer, a simulation. Their live performances are mesmerizing affairs with an almost ritualistic slant and arrangements so tight they seem to re-organize chaos itself.

They will be sharing the bill with Combo Daguerre, an offshoot of Brooklyn's Chicha Libre that performs all original psychedelic chanson with a mostly Latin crew and a hybrid style informed by boleros, cumbia, 60s rock, French chanson and 1930s surrealism. It is music filled with joy and darkness, deep grooves and dirges, nostalgia and futurism.. The combo is named after Daguerre, one of the inventors of photography, as well as the name of a street in the 14th arrondissement of Paris, steps away from where bandleader Olivier Conan grew up - a street lovingly documented by Nouvelle Vague filmmaker Agnès Varda.