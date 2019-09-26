Susan Egan, Beth Leavel, Jelani Alladin and More Among Initial Stars of Disney on Broadway Celebration

A star-studded lineup of Broadway's best will share the beloved songs of Disney on Broadway like never before at Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway on Monday, November 4, 2019. The special, one-night-only event benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The initial performer lineup features Jelani Alladin (Public Works' Hercules, Frozen), Heidi Blickenstaff (Something Rotten!, The Little Mermaid), Sierra Boggess (School of Rock - The Musical, The Little Mermaid), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Merle Dandridge (Once on this Island, Tarzan), Susan Egan (Hercules movie, Beauty and the Beast), Whoopi Goldberg (TV's The View), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Aida), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Beth Leavel (The Prom), Kara Lindsay(Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Newsies) Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Krysta Rodriguez (Public Works' Hercules, Spring Awakening), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Rema Webb (Public Works' Hercules, The Lion King) and Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King).

The evening also will feature a reunion of Newsies, including Joshua Michael Burrage (Cats), Kyle Coffman (West Side Story), Nico DeJesus (Pretty Woman), Michael Fatica (The Cher Show, She Loves Me), JP Ferreri, Garett Hawe (Carousel, Hello, Dolly!), Evan Kasprzak (Cats), Jess LeProtto (Carousel, Hello, Dolly!), Devin Lewis, Jack Sippel (The Prom), Ryan Steele (Carousel, An American in Paris), Andrew Wilson (Cats) and Iain Young (Mean Girls).

More performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Performers subject to change.

The concert, produced in partnership with Disney Theatrical Productions, will be at 8 p.m. at the New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street, NYC), home to the hit Disney musical Aladdin. The evening will feature beloved songs from Aida, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Newsies, Tarzan and a few surprises along the way.

Tickets are on sale at broadwaycares.org or by calling 212.840.0770, ext. 229. Individual tickets start at $100. VIP tickets include a post-performance reception with the stars. The Backstage & Beyond package offers exclusive dress rehearsal access on the day of the show, a backstage tour, dinner with members of the company and the post-performance reception. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Disney on Broadway launched in 1993 with Beauty and the Beast, the first of Disney's 10 hit Broadway titles that have been seen by nearly 200 million theatregoers worldwide - and counting. Disney Theatrical Productions has garnered 20 Tony Award wins and 60 nominations across its 25 years on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





