Susan Blackwell, Kaley Ann Voorhees and More Join Cast of INTO THE WOODS at Town Hall

An all-star cast of Broadway favorites is set to lead a one-night only concert of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods in New York City. A benefit for Cleveland Musical Theatre, the Broadway concert event of the summer will play the historic The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd St., between Broadway and 6th Ave.) on Monday, July 8 at 7:30pm. Tickets, starting at $50, are available online at www.TheTownHall.org.

A company comprised entirely of Broadway actors with ties to Ohio will go Into the Woods: In Concert for one night only at The Town Hall to benefit the visionaryCleveland Musical Theatre. Newly announced for the evening are Pamela Myers(Into the Woods revival, Marta in original cast of Company) as Jack's Mother, Lee Wilkof (Waitress, Off-Broadway's original Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors) as Mysterious Man, Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rapunzel, Timothy Warmen (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Cinderella's Father, Tee Boyich (Mean Girls) as Lucinda, and Susan Blackwell ([title of show]) as the voice of The Giant. They join the previously announced Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) as The Witch, Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) as The Baker, Kate Shindle (Fun Home) as The Baker's Wife, and Betsy Wolfe (Waitress) as Cinderella.

Cleveland native Alice Ripley, a graduate of Kent State University's Musical Theatre program, earned a Tony Award for her portrayal of Diana in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal. University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music graduateTony Yazbeck garnered a Tony nomination for his work as Gabey in the 2014 revival ofOn the Town, and also appeared on Broadway as J.M. Barrie in Finding Neverland, Billy Flynn in Chicago, and Tulsa in Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone and Laura Benanti. Fellow CCM graduate Betsy Wolfe most recently starred as Jenna in Waitress on Broadway, as well as Cordelia in Falsettos, Rosa Bud in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Second Stage's revival of The Last Five Years. Kate Shindle, current President of Actors' Equity Association, hails from Toledo, OH and has starred on Broadway in Legally Blonde andWonderland, as well as the recent national tour of Fun Home.

Also joining the cast are Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress) as Little Red, Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon) as Jack, John Riddle (Frozen) as Cinderella's Prince,Zach Adkins (Anastasia) as Rapunzel's Prince, Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!) as Florinda, Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys) as The Wolf, and Melvin Tunstall III (Beautiful) as The Steward. The company will be joined by a chorus of breakout Cleveland-based talent and a live orchestra, including members of the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra, conducted by Jon Ranger. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

This one night only concert performance of Into the Woods is directed by Cleveland Musical Theatre Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld, with music supervision byMichael J. Moritz and choreography by Martín Céspedes. Scenic design is byGabriel Firestone; costume design by Sydney Gallas; lighting design by Zach Blane; sound design by Patrick La Chance; and hair and makeup design by Robbie Amodeo.Giles T. Horne serves as Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Jamibeth Margolis, CSA. The benefit performance is presented by Cleveland Musical Theatre, in partnership with Rent the Runway, The Black Tux, and MAC Cosmetics.

Cleveland Musical Theatre is a non-profit 501(c)(3) professional theatre company that exists to create musical theatre for the next generation through exceptional newly-developed, revised, and reimagined productions. By collaborating with world-class artists (both Broadway and Cleveland-based), Cleveland Musical Theatre builds a bridge between Cleveland and New York City, providing an artistic voice for emerging talent through professional and educational opportunities. Most recently, the company presented the award-winning and highly-acclaimed revised world premiere of Paul Gordon and John Caird's Tony-nominated musical Jane Eyre. The will premiere Douglas Lyons and Melvin Tunstall III's new musical Pete(HER) Pan this winter.

Tickets for the one-night-only concert performance of Into the Woods at The Town Hall start at $50 and are available online at www.TheTownHall.org. All proceeds from the evening benefit professional opportunities and educational initiatives for emerging artists at Cleveland Musical Theatre. For more information, please visit www.ClevelandMusicalTheatre.org.

