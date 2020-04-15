Sunny Showtunes: Keep It 'Positive' with LEGALLY BLONDE

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

Honey, whatcha cryin' at? Don't bother, we know. This whole isolation situation can really get you down which is why its important to try to stay positive. In the case of Elle Woods, when her man dumped her and took off for law school she didn't stay down for long before she hatched a plan to win back her man. With the help of her sorority sisters, Elle hit the books and headed to Harvard, gaining so much more than some lame dude and finding her destiny instead! So make like Elle and keep it positive today with Legally Blonde!





