Sunny Showtunes: 'Get Happy' with Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

We've all seen happier days than these, but that shouldn't keep us from finding happiness wherever and whenever we can. There are no two people alive who have sparked more joy than the great Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand. So today, we're flashing back to The Judy Garland Show for a performance of their timeless duet, "Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again". Forget your troubles for a few and enjoy two legends doing what they do best: generating smiles.





Related Articles