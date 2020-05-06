Sunny Showtunes: Express Yourself with BILLY ELLIOT!

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

Is it sinful if you're blue, to cheer up the place? What is wrong with dressing up in satin and lace? NOTHING WHATSOEVER. So, take some time today to express yourself in any way that you can, including eschewing the sweats and t-shirts for a little glam a la Michael in Billy Elliot, and sing along to this showstopping number!





