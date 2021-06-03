Sundog Theatre Is Back With In Person Kids' Theatre Classes

Following a year of remote educational programs, Sundog will offer in-person Musical Theatre Kids classes beginning June 19.

"After performing online and delivering over 100 arts programs online this past year, Sundog is excited to see our kids again... nothing compares to the energy and direct communication of live theatre," says Sundog's Executive Director Susan Fenley. "I believe NYC saw firsthand the lack of in-person arts programs as a major loss. Bring on the openings!"

Musical Theatre Kids classes are open to young people aged 9 to 17. It culminates in a final performance of the Sondheim Broadway musical fairy tale "Into the Woods JR", about wishes and the choices we make. Classes take place outdoors at Msgr. Farrell High School, 2900 Amboy Road. With 20 years of experience teaching and directing theatre, Melissa Tierney leads the class, which begins Saturday, June 19, for 12 sessions through August 14. To register: SundogTheatre.org - Click "Classes".

"Monsignor Farrell knows the vital importance of actively supporting and encouraging our youth to discover both the visual and performing arts," states Lou Tobacco, President of Monsignor Farrell High School. "We are proud to host our good friends at Sundog Theater this summer and look forward to watching talent grow."

Musical Theatre Kids classes are Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings. Cost is $250 per student with need-based scholarships available from Staten Island Borough President James Oddo and the Christopher Dillon Micha Scholarship Fund. Classes will adhere to government guidelines related to COVID-19.

Sundog Theatre is a Staten Island-based performing arts organization that provides contemporary and original theater for adults and children, educational touring shows, and programs that bring teaching artists into schools to support curricula through the arts that help make learning come alive. For more information: call 718-816-5453, visit SundogTheatre.org or info@SundogTheatre.org.

Monsignor Farrell High School is a boy's Catholic high school in Staten Island. Opened in 1961, the school was named in honor of Monsignor Joseph Farrell, a prominent priest as well as a political and community leader on Staten Island. The school has a student body of over 800. For information: www.msgrfarrellhs.org.