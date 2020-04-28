Summer Theatre Camp In 2020: Onsite Or Online? The Play Group Theatre Prepares For Both

The Play Group Theatre's Camp PGT is proud to provide engaging and professional summer theatre camps in every subject, from filmmaking to design, playwriting to performing and much more. With age appropriate camps designed to enhance the experience of every student, there is truly something for everyone at Camp PGT! And this year will be no different!

The Play Group Theatre is currently planning quality summer programming for BOTH in-person and online camps. As they get closer to being able to formally make this decision, YOU can still register now to guarantee your spot in Camp PGT. For a limited time register for PGT's onsite acting and design programs at the online price!

Visit www.playgroup.org/summer/ for more information. We hope you will join us for a magical summer, no matter where we are!





