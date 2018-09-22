Submit Your FROZEN Karaoke For a Chance at a Trip to NYC and Tickets to the Show

Disney is offering a chance for Frozen fans to see the show! All you have to do is submit yourself singing "What Do You Know About Love" from Frozen, as either a solo or a duet.

One grand-prize winner will get two tickets to Frozen the Musical, plus round-trip airfare for two for a two-day/three-night stay in New York.

Click here and log in to enter! A full list of rules can also be found on the site.

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar® winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez(Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez(Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee(Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 OSCARS for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen stars Broadway veterans Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna. The two women are joined by principal cast members Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), Greg Hildreth(Olaf), John Riddle (Hans), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila(Oaken), Timothy Hughes(Pabbie), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven), Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), Aisha Jackson (Anna Standby) and Adam Jepsen (Sven Alternate).

