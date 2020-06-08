Submissions Are Now Open for National Black Theatre's Soul Producing Residency
National Black Theatre is now accepting submissions for their Soul Producing Residency.
The website shares:
Launched in 2015, the Soul Producing Residency Program is a training program working to empower the next generation of producers, general managers, and curators of the future. Through a 8-month residency, NBT give a Black producer a place to call NBT home. Through this program, we seek to help give artists of color the opportunity to have real time experience to learn and develop the skills and network needed to produce in NYC.
a??The residency culminates is a self produced one day event with the full support of institution at the residences disposal under the guidance of Theatre Arts Director.
IMPORTANT DATES & DEADLINES:
a??Submission Deadline:
July 1, 2020 at 11:59 pm
Finalists will be notified on:
July 22, 2020
Recipient(s) will be notified on:
August 15, 2020
Residency term:
September 2, 2020 - June 31, 2021
Get the application HERE.
