Study Up on the Cast of THE BALTIMORE WALTZ with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag

This Thursday, April 29 (8pm ET) "Spotlight on Plays" series will continue with Paula Vogel's The Baltimore Waltz, starring Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack, Brandon Burton and Mary-Louise Parker, and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. Vogel's comic and dramatic fantasia based on the love and adventures of a brother and sister, one of whom has a fatal disease. Winner of the 1992 Obie Award for Best New American Play.

While we await the big night, study up on the company with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below!

Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed on Stellar at 8PM EST/5PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Season subscriptions for all seven plays are available now for $59.00 on Broadways Best Shows. Individual tickets can be purchased for $10-15. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

To learn more about "Spotlight on Plays" series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.