Student Blogs This Week - Tributes to Stephen Sondheim and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

Student Blog: Look, He Made a Hat

Student Blogger: Maddie Davies

Excerpt: I don't know how this would've happened, but I always thought I'd somehow meet Stephen Sondheim to thank him for the music he brought into my life. The beauty he created and the inspiration it instilled in me. I wanted to tell him his lyrics and stories are why I write, why I direct, and why I act. Instead, I write this and hope he can see it from wherever he is.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Holiday Alone

Student Blogger: Lana Sage

Excerpt: Welcome to November's rambling regarding holiday loathing, the roots of American Thanksgiving, and my experience of the holiday by my lonesome at Boston University.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Baldwin Wallace University Students Do Sondheim Proud - Frosty's World #17

Student Blogger: Laura Frost

Excerpt: Going "into the woods" with too much happening on campus! My November theme takes me into the woods, literally, figuratively, and theatrically. The passing of Steven Sondheim on November 26th at the age of 91 makes this blog dedication even more important to me.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Believe in Tomorrow

Student Blogger: Madalyn Macko

Excerpt: I applaud my peers for their dedication to wearing masks and keeping circles small during this process because we would not have reached this point otherwise. The public safety that masks provide made wearing them while performing unquestionable, but it was still so refreshing to take them off safely and communicate without any barriers.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Thank You, Mr. Sondheim, For Bringing Me Here

Student Blogger: Meredith Muirhead

Excerpt: It's common knowledge that most of us who now work in the arts were at the bottom of the food chain in grade school- we were "dorks," we were "weirdos," we were....well, I can't really say everything we were called, as it wasn't as refined as the first two examples. I was no exception to this, and I had some rather dark and difficult times because of this treatment. I was the smallest of my classmates with wild and frizzy hair, constant acne, and a voice that was much too big for my physical size, all of which combined themselves with my obvious passion for the performing arts to make me a target for torment. Theatre gave me that escape, being a community where not only could I slip into someone else's skin for a while, but also a community where I was accepted while in my own skin. Stephen Sondheim, of course, has always been an essential part of theatre, and he very quickly became an essential part of my life as I delved deeper and deeper into this art form.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: My Favorite Sondheim Show

Student Blogger: Elisa Kluger

Excerpt: West Side Story is a very special musical for me, not only because of the music and dance, but also because of the theme of Latin American immigrants. Some of my family members are similar to the characters in the show since they immigrated to New York City from Mexico. It is so great watching this musical and hearing my mom's native language, Spanish, being spoken and sung and seeing people onstage who look like me. It makes me happy and proud to be Latin American and shows to our community that we can do anything and be whoever we want to be.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: My First Director's Note

Student Blogger: Blake Velick

Excerpt: After our first run, filled with laughs and screams, I finally saw my vision fit with my co-director's vision. When our hand-painted set was constructed on the first day of tech week and cue-to-cue began, I got chills and knew my work as a director was practically done. I could finally enjoy the show and see everything come together. Before our final run, I sat in the theatre and channelled my thoughts and feelings into my first director's note. All audience members had the opportunity to read this director's note from our digital program. Imagine you are in the Class of '49 Auditorium at the University of Pennsylvania. Hill House looms in front of you, and you begin reading the digital program where you stumble upon my director's note.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Four Musicals to Get You in the Christmas Spirit

Student Blogger: Erica Lambert

Excerpt: It's that time of the year to start getting in the holiday spirit! The easiest way for me to get in the holiday spirit is through music. Here are four musicals (and some honorable mentions) for you to listen to to get yourself in the holiday spirit!

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Broadway at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Student Blogger: Mia Van Deloo

Excerpt: This past Thursday, the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade was able to operate at full capacity. While I watched it from my own home with my family, it was very refreshing to see the fans filling the stands on the broadcast. In addition to the spectacular Radio City Rockettes, Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, Six, and Wicked all took to the Macy's stage.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Why We Don't Wear Shoes in Acting School

Student Blogger: Sophie Rossman

Excerpt: Actors are trained to dive headfirst into the uncomfortable, to kick off our shoes and to try on new ones. We become eager to try on Mom's highest heels; ready to run in the cleats of the kids next door; hungry to dance in Cinderella's slippers before midnight, and powerful enough to step on fingers wearing Iago's boots.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: A Week with the Star

Student Blogger: Kat Mokrynski

Excerpt: Over the past week, I've had the incredible opportunity to cover the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for BroadwayWorld's Student Blog Center. As a part of this process I attended performance rehearsals, the balloon inflation, and of course, the parade itself! Read on to find out more about what it's like to spend a week with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Ode to 'Steve'

Student Blogger: Grace Callahan

Excerpt: Just days ago, the theatrical community lost one of it's greatest minds and hearts; Stephen Sondheim. His old age did not make his death any less of a shock, and his admirers are feeling the weight of his absence.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: There's Only This

Student Blogger: Sydney Emerson

Excerpt: When somebody creates something so magnificent, so beautiful, so full of emotion and humor and, yes, color and light, there is never enough time. Whether your hero is 35 or 91, their passing will come far too soon for everybody's taste.