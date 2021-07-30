Student Blogs This Week - Theater and the Olympics, Schmigadoon Review, and More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

Student Blog: It Will Get Better - Tips To Beat College Depression From A College Student

Student Blogger: Stefany Flores

Excerpt: When deep thoughts of sadness or depression hit, it's vital to remember that you are not alone. All things considered, in any case, don't compare your experiences with that of another. Everyone is different. However, a few tips can go a long way. I follow these most of the time to deal with my emotions of negativity.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Can Theatre Be Back?

Student Blogger: Michael Scuotto

Excerpt: For years, my mother and I have volunteered as ushers at a local theatre. I know some of the folks who perform there, and it's a great way to see their shows for free. As soon as I stepped into the theatre, a surreal feeling washed over me. Standing in an actual brick and mortar theater was overwhelming. As I showed patrons to their (socially distanced) seats, I got more and more excited.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: The Play Called Life

Student Blogger: Alexandra Boccone

Excerpt: To bring a story to the stage is such a privilege. I was given the opportunity back in 2019 for which I not only directed but I also acted and choreographed the show. It was a humbling experience for me and the cast and crew. I realized that we are in our own right storytellers of our own fate and that we have the power to make dreams into a reality for as long as we believe in ourselves and others.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: A Letter to Summer in the City

Student Blogger: Breanna Ebisch

Excerpt: There are so many irreplaceable things to be done during the warmer months that can't be missed. Whether you're walking the High Line, visiting Little Island, getting a view of the city from one of the many observation decks or exploring independently and locally owned stores, life in New York during the summer is something that everyone needs to experience. There is something for everyone to enjoy and creating memories is exceptionally easy on the days spent in the Big Apple.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Musical Theatre and Mental Health

Student Blogger: Olympia Prodafikas

Excerpt: In this profession, we normally think of vocal care and rest as the number one priority. While it is high up on the list so is taking care of our brain and mental state. This is a tough business with many rejections and heartbreaks. I'm sure most of the advice you've heard is 'suck it up and build up thick skin'. This is true to an extent.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: The Case For Marching Band

Student Blogger: Sydney Emerson

Excerpt: To live in a place where defunding has already happened-to not have a marching band to turn to when you can't imagine yourself possibly going to one more soccer practice-is not only a less beautiful position, it's a dangerous one. Defunding the arts is not merely a matter of crushing dreams, it's a matter of destroying lives.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: In Defense of Shakespeare

Student Blogger: Katie Van Sickle

Excerpt: Why You Should Think Twice Before Dismissing Shakespeare as "Boring" or "Hard to Read" - Can you tell I'm a bit of a Hamlet fangirl? I hope I was able to help you find some newfound love of Shakespeare through this article. Shakespeare's plays aren't just brilliant, but his sonnets are as well. They're absolutely beautiful and I recommend reading some of those as well.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Schmigadoon: The Perfect Blend of 'Musical' and 'Comedy'

Student Blogger: Grace Callahan

Excerpt: Last Friday, the first two episodes of the new musical comedy television series 'Schmigadoon' aired - and I think I've found my new favorite thing. The comedy stars Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael Key as Melissa and Josh, two Doctors who've sought couples' counseling after recent struggles in their relationship. On a counseling retreat, they stray from the rest of the couples and suddenly find themselves in a town called 'Schmigadoon' where life is one big musical. Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Ariana DeBose and Alan Cumming also star.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Being Vulnerable.

Student Blogger: Claudia Quintero

Excerpt: We are all aware that is not common that people accept this as our full-time passion that is why being in this community surrounded by people like me is a safe place where I can expand as my truest self. We are teenagers and it is a time where we get to built our solid foundations for our career, forge professional relationships for future opportunities but also it is a time where we want to experience love in a romantic way.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Let's Call The Olympics What They Are: Theater

Student Blogger: Paige Rosko

Excerpt: There are certain elements that every production of theatre must have to make it theatre. The necessary elements do change with each persons opinions, but I pulled out what I believe are the most basic elements of theatre: performers, audience members, a director/crew, a theater space, design aspects, and a script. I personally believe that not all theatre performances have to have every single one of these in the traditional aspect, but most performances do. The Olympics also have every one of these elements in some shape or form.