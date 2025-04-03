Student Blog: Writing My Last College Play

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This semester, I got the pleasure of having one of my plays featured in a night of completely student produced one acts. Opening night was supposed to be tonight, however we are about to get some pretty nasty weather, so the show for tonight has been cancelled. But, what a great time to then write about my experience with this play I hold oh so dear to my heart.

When I first decided to submit for this night of one-acts, called saplings to support “budding” playwrights and artists, I originally went back to one of my very first plays I had ever written that I had written with Saplings in mind. But, I then thought back to a play I wrote that I had completely forgotten about and thought that I would never get the chance to have it produced. I wrote “Surviving” which is unlike anything I’ve ever written. This story follows a car crash that involves four women: The driver, the one at fault, the one injured, and the witness. But it is so much more than just a car crash. Four women tell us their sides of the story. The story of a car crash caused by a woman running away from something and possibly towards something else.

I wrote this play about two years ago and it was one of those plays that I had to write. It wasn’t just an idea I had, it deals with rather serious themes and instances that I needed to give voice to. And that is how this play was born. I then knew that for the last show of mine SEMO would see, I wanted it to be this one. I am also so fortunate that one of my best friends also got chosen to direct it, and our cast is so wonderful and has done a beautiful job of bringing this story to life. I can’t wait for other people to get to see this show and for us to be able to share it with others. It is so near and dear to my heart and I’m so blessed and honored at the opportunity to share it. Getting to watch the show shape and form was so interesting and fulfilling to see. Things like this never fail to fill my cup.

I love new work. I love new plays. I love art. As always, go do great things.