Student Blog: Why Theatre Education Matters

Why does theatre education matter? This is a question frequently raised by many people, particularly when considering whether a school theatre program should be shut down. In actuality, theatre teaches children many important skills that help them succeed in life, in the workforce after they leave school, and become better individuals.

Through the immersion of being in the mind of a character, children can learn empathy. A welcoming and open community of the cast of a show can foster collaboration and increase participation in school. In a 2018 study from the Kinder Institute's Houston Education Research Consortium, it was shown that having students participate in the arts can lead to a reduction of disciplinary action in K-8 schools. I know I liked coming to school more knowing that I got to see my friends at rehearsal later.

Theatre also builds confidence and a better sense of self. I used to struggle so much with presenting projects or speeches in school, out of fear that I had to stand up and face the stares of my classmates, who I thought would laugh at me if I made the slightest mistake, but through theatre, I learned to open up and have more confidence in myself. I mean, I am studying to be a theatre teacher, so I will have to face being in front of a class again and again, so I had to learn to be more successful at it sometime.

Theatre education has proven to be important in helping students become more well-rounded individuals, even if they don't continue to do theatre later in life. These skills can help everyone succeed and be better employees/coworkers, better presenters, and have more empathy. We all could use some more empathy in this world, am I right?