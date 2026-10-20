Student Blog: “What’s Your Major?”

“What’s your major?” - A question in which I guarantee my response will stump you or at least boost your curiosity. I have had to explain my major an endless amount of times, which is so shocking to me considering the arts would not exist without it. So, that is why I am here today! I am here to finally debunk what my major actually entails, what possible careers can emerge from it, and my why.

I am studying Arts Administration with the intent to work in an administrative or artistic position within a performing arts nonprofit organization. For example, I strive to be an Executive Director or an Artistic Director of a theatre company. An Arts Administration degree could also lead to other pathways, such as positions in marketing, programing, or development. That is one of my favorite parts - the opportunity to do it all. With my specific program, we take classes in all areas of business along with specialized major courses. This allows me to be exposed to a lot of different facets while sticking to a theme, keeping my options broad in the specialized field. Plus, I get to take hands-on fine arts classes in music, theatre, visual art, and dance; which lets me keep my creative and artsy side in action as well. My schedule sometimes includes acting in the studio, business law, and principles of arts admin all before lunch!

A large part of my studies is the inner workings of nonprofit organizations. Something that really draws me into this field is the idea of fulfilling a mission. Nonprofits always operate with a mission in mind, typically something that makes a difference in the world or a community. This makes the work meaningful, which is something I really appreciate about it. Plus as a nonprofit Arts Administrator, I can make a meaningful difference involving the arts. Thinking about how theatre and music impacted me as a child is my driving factor. I would love to recreate the experience I had for others and inspire life-long lovers of the arts.

Studying Arts Administration provides me with the tools to make a greater impact in my community through such a beautiful part of life, the arts. I am so proud to be an aspiring Arts Administrator and honored to be sharing my journey along the way. So, next time you meet an Arts Admin major, please make me proud!

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