Student Blog: Through the Lens of a High School Entertainment Journalist

Madeline Ng and Idina Menzel

From Left, Emmet Smith, Madeline Ng, Aidan Close

Cameras are flashing, and everyone’s talking as celebrities make their way down the press line. My hands shake as I hold up the microphone for my first interview. I steady the microphone, take a breath, and begin asking my questions.

When I was a kid, I dreamt of walking the red carpet as an actress. I wanted to see myself on the screen or stage, and be recognised for my work as an actress. Yet, I never imagined I’d one day find myself at a film premiere, mic in hand, interviewing celebrities.

While my plan was always to be an actress, realistically, the entertainment industry is difficult to work in, and I began to realize that maybe it wasn’t the right path for me. I began thinking of a way I could still be involved in the entertainment industry without being the one in front of the camera. Journalism became that path.

I first became involved in journalism at the start of my sophomore year of high school. I’ve always been a pretty outgoing person, so interviewing was definitely my jam. I also loved the freedom of writing. It was a way for me to sit in a quiet room with my thoughts and write what my heart wanted to share. As I started writing for my school’s publication and the Los Angeles Times High School Insider, my love for performing did start to disappear. But instead, I discover my passion for journalism. It was the perfect way to combine my love for interviewing and writing.

Months later, I had the chance to study at The School of The New York Times, where I studied journalism and law. While in New York City, I saw “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” which was my first time seeing a Broadway show as a teenager rather than a kid. The performance bug hit me like magic, and I found myself back to realizing that a career in entertainment was what I wanted to pursue.

When I returned to Los Angeles, I continued to write for the Los Angeles Times High School Insider (HSI), but began building my portfolio by publishing entertainment stories on Broadway actors and highlighting their accomplishments and journeys to the stage. Through online and in-person interviews, usually lasting 30–60 minutes, I got to hear their stories. Two of my favorite in-person interviews were with Aidan Close and Emmet Smith, who currently star as Scorpius Malfoy and Albus Potter in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway.

Leaning more into my film side, in December 2025, I had the privilege of attending my first-ever premiere as a red carpet reporter. I felt like I was immediately thrown into the action as I covered Disney’s season two premiere of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” I remember being so nervous and shaking before interviews, but once we started talking, all my nerves disappeared and every interview felt as if I had known these actors all my life. I interviewed Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), and other members of the cast. Honestly, it didn’t hit me until the end of the carpet that I had just interviewed THE CAST of “Percy Jackson.” I began to realize how much I loved doing this. The chaos of the carpet, combined with the fun interactions with the cast, made me realize that this was what I wanted to do for a living.

While I loved attending premieres, my most meaningful project was writing an in-depth feature article on Asian American representation in the entertainment industry. I had the chance to interview Asian American actors, singers, and Broadway stars, sharing their stories about the importance of representation on stage and screen.

Entertainment and journalism have always been my passions, and being able to combine them has made me realize how much I love what I do. As I continue to attend more premieres and report on more theatre shows, I’m always reminded of where my story began: a little girl dreaming of becoming an actress, never imagining that one day, she would be standing on the other side of the carpet.

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