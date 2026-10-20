Student Blog: The 'Next' Next Generation: Young Actors

Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS

After spending nine weeks in Christian Family Theater's pilot program as a student director, I noticed a lot about our younger actors and how they compare to teenage actors.

First, it's important to note that tween actors are still developing and most are untrained. That's part of the magic– youth is special and fleeting.

Every performance from them deserves awe and "awwwww" from the audience. It's inspiring to see so much enthusiasm from children.

CFT's Madagascar Kids took place this fall, and I was the student Director of Design. We cast children ranging from age seven to eleven, and in just eight weeks, the kids learned an entire show, and executed it with the same level of precision and talent we see from teen actors.

Some of the children were so excited about the show they learned all the lines and songs.

Over half of the kids had never danced in a group before, and some could not read!

They learned so much about foundational theatre and every performer thrived. Our students were such hard workers, and natural entertainers.

The actors were so respectful and kind to each other. They saved the drama for the stage– no tears, no fights.

They learned theater etiquette, and their manners were amazing!

I've never heard so many yes ma'ams and thank you's.

Teenage actors– including myself– could definitely learn a thing or two from our tween counterparts.

That's what theatre is, at the end of the day. A willingness to learn, respect for others, empathy, and a childlike wonder.

What makes theatre so special is watching others grow and seeing them tell stories that make you feel something– that's the empathy aspect.

These children learned to understand their characters in order to portray their characters.

It's easy to forget why we do theatre. Watching this cast blossom reminded me why I love the arts so much.

Theatre is where they feel safe to make mistakes and try something new. Theatre is where they find new friends and find their voice.

Theatre is where I found my circle of close friends and where I learned how freeing it is to let loose and be silly.

This generation of theatre is excited for what's next.

And the answer is: it's them.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 07 Hrs 33 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone