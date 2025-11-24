Student Blog: Student Blog: Time to Reflect

It's that time of year again....finals! Time for exams, essays, presentations, and reflections. As an education student, I frequently reflect on my growth as a future teacher and the lessons I have learned that I plan to apply in my classroom. I've always found reflections helpful for looking back and thinking about how much I have learned. I know I have grown a lot from last year, and I definitely feel like I'm in a better place now, even though this has probably been the most difficult semester I have gone through. I know better now to stop and let myself breathe. It's important to do that for your sanity, and a lot of times for the sanity of others around you as well.

As someone who is going to be a theatre teacher, I think about my future students, and I always want to make sure that whatever they go through in their lives that they remember to stop and take a deep breath. While the process of a show goes through its bouts of a slow pace and then being over far too quickly, it is important to take time to enjoy the ride. In high school, rehearsals took up a lot of my time. Don't worry, they still will, but that's next semester's problem. But I look back on those rehearsals and think about the good times I spent singing, dancing, and spending time with my friends. Last fall, I was in my first college show, a senior capstone written and directed by a Ball State student. It was an absolutely wonderful experience, once in a lifetime, actually. This show had some amazing people in it, and I loved being able to connect and play around with them during rehearsals. I want my future students to feel like this during rehearsals and use it as a time to connect and make memories that will last forever. After all, the memories are the most powerful thing you have after a show closes.

P.S. Enjoy the picture of my cat, Amelia, that I have included, and good luck on finals!