Student Blog: Sophomore Year 'Ins' and 'Outs' - Moving Past the Comfort Zone in College

Me after a performance of School of Rock!

Hello! First of all, to introduce myself, my name is Catalina Zelles and I'm currently a sophomore at Northwestern University studying Theatre with a minor in Dance. I'm so excited to be a BroadwayWorld student blogger!

I spent most of my freshman year of college adjusting to a completely new lifestyle: navigating dorm life with a roommate, figuring out meals according to the dining halls, and taking classes just to fulfill my gen-ed requirements.

Before starting my sophomore year, I made a personal plan for myself: I made a list of "Ins" (goals I have for myself) and "Outs" (poor habits from last year) for the upcoming school year in order to push myself out of my comfort zone. Let me clarify. By "push myself out of my comfort zone," I don't mean overload myself. What I mean is not limiting myself and being able to balance while still challenging myself. Some examples of "Ins" on my list include: learning new songs/monologues instead of recycling my old ones, staying on top of a weekly schedule, and regularly checking in with myself/my mental health.

I also chose to take 5 higher level classes this quarter, which so far, have been truly amazing. I'm currently taking a course titled Creating the Musical: Storytelling on the Musical Stage, in which we learn what intricacies of a book and score make a Broadway musical successful. We even get to write our own musical theatre songs! I'm also enrolled in Music Theatre History, in which we discuss how musical theatre has changed and evolved over time from shows as early as Show Boat, to recent shows such as A Strange Loop. Those have been my favorite classes so far, as they inspire so much discussion with my classmates, and I look forward to the weekly homework and learning more about the topics.

However, back to my list. One of my "outs" was "being picky with auditions." Last year, I heavily limited what I auditioned for, and would only audition for shows/characters that seemed right for me on the surface. Yet, in my experience, sometimes it's the unexpected performances that help me grow as an actor. This year, I decided to audition for as much as possible, which led me to being accepted into the student run tap dance group, TonikTap, where I've made some incredible friends, as well as two shows this quarter. I just wrapped on School of Rock, and I'm currently in the rehearsal process for A New Brain. So, needless to say, this quarter has been busy, between hours of homework from difficult classes, rehearsals for Tonik, rehearsals for each of the respective shows, as well as fitting in time to call my parents, my boyfriend, and my friends from home, but I truly wouldn't want it any other way. Bouncing around from each of these has honestly helped me stay grounded and present in the moment of each of them as I fulfill the goals I set on my list.

College is a place for opportunities and new experiences, so if I have any advice to give, it is to branch out of your comfort zone and go for what you'd least expect. Whether you're like me and create a list for yourself or not, I encourage you to challenge yourself! (of course, make sure to take care of yourself and your health first.) Overall, I'm looking forward to what new opportunities the upcoming quarters bring, and to crossing off more "Ins" on my list, and perhaps even adding some new ones.





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