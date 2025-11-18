Student Blog: Seasons of Life

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There’s something about this time of year, about Fall, that always makes me feel suspended between worlds. As the air sharpens and the leaves shift from green to orange. I start pulling sweaters from the back of my closet and making copious mugs of tea. As a New England transplant, I’ve never quite gotten used to the cold. I anticipate it, but I also dread it, knowing that winter has a way of settling into my bones.

This time last year, I was living in England, watching the same transformation unfold across the historic streets of Bath. I was studying abroad, far from everything familiar, and yet it felt like exactly where I was supposed to be.

I truly miss it. The rhythm of that life, the friends I made, and the independence that came from navigating a new city alone. For the first time in my college career, I wasn’t constantly running from one rehearsal to another. I wasn’t juggling shows, classes, and meetings. I had stepped away from working on shows and was only taking one theatre history class that semester. It felt strange at first, as if I were missing a part of myself. But over time, I realized how badly I had needed that space. I had been burnt out, creatively, emotionally, and physically. The break gave me room to breathe again. While in England, I was fortunate enough to see several plays. This combination of taking time away from the practice of theatre, yet still being able to learn and appreciate it re-lit the flame. I was absolutely ready to dive into things headfirst when I returned to campus for the Spring semester.

Now, a full year later, I’m back in the thick of it. From rehearsals to production meetings, and long nights spent scribbling blocking notes and refining prop lists. The world of theatre has claimed me again. But it feels different this time. I’m more grounded, more aware of what I need to sustain myself. I’ve learned that passion doesn’t have to mean constant exhaustion.

As the seasons shift, as my final semester and ultimately graduation loom closer, I find myself once again on the edge of change. I’m applying for apprenticeships and internships across the country, searching for the next step. I find myself trying to come to terms with not having all the answers. It’s terrifying, honestly. I could end up being further from home than I've ever been. The idea of leaving behind the safety of college and leaping into a career that’s as unpredictable as theatre shakes me as much as the cold weather. But it’s also thrilling.

So as the days grow shorter and the air grows colder, I’m trying to lean into the uncertainty. To trust that, just as last year’s stillness made room for growth, this year’s chaos will too.