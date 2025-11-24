Student Blog: November's Here and Almost Gone

A lot has changed since a year ago. First of all, I’ve done six shows since last November. I stage managed for the first time and started my junior year of college. I’m a BFA musical theatre major, which is a very demanding major. My first semester is almost over, meaning I’m over halfway done with my college career, which is crazy to me. My perspective of myself as an artist and my art in general has changed a lot since last year and since the beginning of my college journey. I’ve always loved comedy and musical theatre, but recently I’ve been exploring movement more in acting. I’m a very physical actor and finding more of my character in my body and movement has been super helpful and fun.

Auditions for our spring semester shows are coming up. Last year I was auditioning for Between the Lines and As You Like It. Now, I’m getting ready for Urinetown and The Murder on the Orient Express. I ended up playing one of my very favorite roles in Between the Lines and am looking forward to working on our upcoming productions. I’m especially excited for Urinetown as a huge fan of satire, comedy and over the top musical theatre styles.

All theatre students at my school, Wilkes University, have to be a part of some type of technical production crew. I’ve been on the costume crew since my freshman year and I love it. I always knew I loved performance and wanted to pursue it, but costuming has become a new passion for me. Last year I took a costume design class and it has influenced not only my design skills, but all of my other theatrical skills. Now, I’m in a directing course and having taken design classes in the past has helped with learning how to collaborate with all of these designers.

Not only have I evolved as an artist, but I’ve also discovered a lot about myself as a person. As things are getting busier and more stressful, I’be been doing counseling sessions and working on finding time for myself and what I love and not just what I have to do for class. I’ve been reading, writing and working on my own personal creative projects. Of course, burnout is going to happen and it has. But, putting aside time to appreciate my art because I want to has helped me keep that spark alive.

Speaking of personal creative projects, a friend and I have been working on what started as a project for my musical theatre history class. We were tasked with creating a jukebox musical based off of an artist that we enjoy, which spawned the idea of a “Crane Wives” jukebox musical. We are hoping to continue this once the class is over and keep writing the book. Even if it never comes to fruition, it is nice to be working on something just for fun.

The fall semester is coming to an end and as I reflect on all the changes that have happened, I’m grateful for the passion that I have and for the art that I love.