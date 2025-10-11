Student Blog: New Beginnings: Back in Happy Valley

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The leaves are finally beginning to change, the weather is getting chillier, and you can immediately sense the new school year in full swing. At Penn State University, classes have been underway for about a month and a half now, activities and events occurring, and Saturdays being filled with football games and fun.

As a theatre major at Penn State, I can pursue my passions in many of my classes. It brings a sense of excitement to each day, and I love the close-knit environment that the School of Theatre has given me. One of my favorite classes this semester is Theatre Management. It is so important to have a class of this nature, and learning about the behind-the-scenes aspects has given me a new perspective on the industry overall. Each week, a new job or area of theatre is discussed, professionals come in to speak, and then our class conducts a lab that mimics what these specializations entail. Having this hands-on experience and making connections early on is setting my peers and me up for success later, which I truly appreciate.

Figuring out how to tackle a new semester is no easy task. Unlike high school, classes are different with crazy times. Then you add on other obligations and activities, and it can seem overwhelming. Last year, as a freshman, I saw so many opportunities, and being at such a large school, there is always something happening. It is great as most students are productive and busy, but it can be hard to figure out what is the right fit. Many theatre students can find it hard to do anything but that, but there are ways to balance it all. Find time to take for yourself, you’re going to need it. During everything it can be difficult to do so, but decompressing is so important in this hectic environment. Even if it is something as simple as watching a show, going to the gym, or doing a favorite hobby, make time for it. You will thank yourself during that time.

If there is one thing Penn State in the fall, it’s football. The school spirit is unlike any other, and it truly brings everyone together. Many of my favorite college memories so far have been the games with friends, and I recommend everyone to go to their school sporting events, no matter what scale. My school has so many fun, random events that I am unaware of half the time. Usually, most are free, too! Take advantage of this; I have always had an amazing time at events such as seeing shows, going to the student farm, or attending sporting events. They are all great ways to get involved in the community and show your support to others across campus.

The semester is beginning to pick up, and that is when many begin to experience burn out. Continuing healthy habits is important in college because the second you stray from them; it can be hard to get back on track. Do things that serve and benefit you, go outside, even take a walk, and get to know your campus better. You only have a limited time in college, make the most of it, take advantage of every opportunity, and have a blast!