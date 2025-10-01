Student Blog: My Top Two Tips for “Surviving” the College Audition Process

Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS

Hello! I’m Ariah Richardson.



If you’d told me a year ago that I’d be studying Musical Theatre in the city of my dreams with Broadway performers I’ve admired for years, I would have laughed. The college audition process can feel like absolute chaos, and there were moments I wondered if I’d chosen the wrong career path entirely.

After countless conversations with other students who survived the February madness of The Palmer House and the pre-screen grind, we all agree: this journey is a roller coaster. Here are my two biggest tips for anyone getting ready to brave it:

1. Go in as prepared as possible

I can’t stress this enough! A well-planned audition book takes away so much of the anxiety. Through the Acceptd platform, you can easily check each school’s requirements. All of my auditions followed the “Common Prescreen Guidelines” except for Carnegie Mellon, PACE, Ithaca, and Point Park. Most BFA, Conservatory, and BM programs ask for:

Songs: Two contrasting selections—usually 16–32 bars each, with one uptempo and one ballad.

Monologues: One to two contrasting pieces (Typically Comedic and Dramatic. Some schools may ask for a Classical/ Shakespearean)

Dance prescreen: A short combination or video.

Choose material you love to perform—you’ll sing it over and over. My go-to was a 16-bar uptempo Golden Age piece and a 32-bar contemporary ballad. And pick songs that fit your voice and are accompanist-friendly (I’d steer clear of tricky Sondheim or Jason Robert Brown cuts).

2. Research every program you audition for

Don’t just chase “top schools”. Nearly every panel will ask you, “What interests you in our program?”and it’s obvious when you haven’t done your homework.

For the schools I genuinely researched, conversations with the audition team felt natural and exciting.

For years, I had assumed a BFA was my only path. But after exploring curriculum, campus culture, and finances, I realized a two-year program at The Institute for American Musical Theatre was the perfect fit—and I couldn’t be happier.

The audition season is intense, but with strong preparation and thoughtful school choices, it’s absolutely survivable. And when you land where you’re meant to be, all the stress is worth it.