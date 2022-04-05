Student Blog: It's Never Too Late- My College Journey

It's never too late to study something you love. Why am I saying this, because even though I am about to finish my undergraduate study in International Relations (which I do enjoy very much), I am pleased to say that I will be continuing my education in the subject I so dearly love: Musical Theatre

I started my application process since my third year in college. I did a 4 week musical theatre intensive in New York, which really helped me find my confidence and myself. My mindset changed from being the girl who would cry after a performance because she was scared, to someone who knew she could make it and that she was an asset to the MT community.

So as I'm saying, I started my application process in my third year by searching different MT programs: both graduate level programs and conservatories since I knew I wanted something that ranged within two year education and not 4 year education. In Mexico, most universities are of four years and a half, therefore, I would start to apply until two years later. When May 2021 finally arrived, I knew some programs I wanted to apply to, but I didn't know where to start. That's where I found My College Audition, which they served as a vital guidance for me during this process alongside of my vocal coaches.

I have to be completely honest, the process was scary and overwhelming. Taking the English exam, sending my grades over to WES (organization that does credential evaluations), asking my professors to write recommendation letters in English (even though its not our native language), to experiencing this whole new process of auditioning. Most people auditioning to MT majors and schools have done musical theatre their whole life. My first production ever was in my third year of college. The audition process in Mexico is very different to what it is in the US. In Mexico, we don't have to worry about overdone songs because MT is not very known here. That was something I had to take into consideration since my go to song is Astonishing, which is a big no-no (I did use it for a few auditions though). I had to check that the school I was applying to was open to cultural diversity and a safe zone for international students. So basically, I was terrified when I saw a TikTok or a news article about a schools being called out for being racists or xenophobic.

After long journey of practice, auditioning, and filling out applications, I finally submitted to six schools. Not all of the schools where MT related because there are very few master programs. So I applied to vocal performance, musical theatre, classical contemporary voice, and vocal pedagogy. Every single audition asked me to do something different. It was hard, but I did it.

Now, even though I began began my applications in September, it wasn't until March that I was going to receive my decisions. There is this feeling in the back of my mind which said to me, yes you have the ability to get into all of the universities you apply to as well as you can get rejected to all of them. Even though I had several breakdowns along the way, I kept myself optimistic.

From the six universities/conservatories I applied to, I had more no's than yes's. I will be honest, some of the no's broke me. But I can't be more thankful to say I am going where I belong. You might be asking where I will be headed, and I can't be more proud to say that I am committed to study a Master in Fine Arts in Musical Theatre Vocal Pedagogy at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. This school is everything I want, and it offers me a space for growth and learning. I will undoubtedly use my time there to do good and be better.

Moral of the story, if you dream it to be possible, it can be possible. You write your own story. So if you put the love, the effort, and the courage, life will take you to the right place.