Student Blog: Getting Back into the Swing of Things

Going home for the summer is always a relief, as finals make collegiate life stressful, especially for Theatre Majors—final performances, juries, portfolios, and auditions fill schedules. Remembering how much you missed your own bed, a childhood pet, and your loved ones makes the transition that much more special. But, before you know it, you are auditioning for the upcoming semester, moving your things back onto campus, meeting your new roommate, and trying desperately to fix your sleep schedule. While this all sounds quite overwhelming, I am here to tell you that there is a way to ease back into the commotion.

First, let's look at preparing ahead of time for your academics. Whenever you register for your classes, make sure you pick at least one fun credit as a treat to keep you going throughout the semester. This is easier said than done, as lots of courses require tons of credits, but if you cannot find a fun class, definitely plan to join a fun club or society that gives you a place of reprieve; classes can get overwhelming, and not having a safe space to have fun and goof off can really do a number on ones mental health. Make sure you prioritize yourself! Advocate for yourself and make time for yourself to live life and experience the wonders of this world, whether that be by joining a book club and reading for hours with a cup of tea, or by playing first-baseman on the Parks and Rec baseball team. For example, my fun class this semester is Catawba Singers, our college’s choral group, and my fun club is the Blue Masque (of which I am also the Secretary of!), Catawba College’s student-run theatre club, which hosts so many fun events, such as an annual Haunted House, Christmas Party, and Cabaret-style Miscast event for BCEFA.

In total, I am taking a multitude of classes this year. My fall semester credits include Rehearsal and Performance, Senior Capstone, Internship in Theatre Arts, Theatre Arts Management Studio, Principles of Marketing, and Motivation & Leadership. My spring semester credits include Musical Theatre Workshop, Musical Theatre Performance, Rehearsal and Performance, Stage Makeup, Senior Company, Performing Arts Management, Devised and Collaborative Theatre, and Communication in Arts and Media. As you can see, I am a Double Major in Theatre Arts Administration and Musical Theatre, which means I have little free time on my hands; the little time I do have, I use it to rest. Sleeping and allowing your body to relax are very important. I am not saying nap all of the time, but I am saying to listen to your body when it is asking you to take a breather.

Now, what has helped me the most when transitioning from the lull of summer break to a collegiate setting is 1) contacting your roommates to plan out how move-in will go. Surprises on move-in day are not exactly the most pleasant. 2) Pack all of your things the night before so you can sleep in just a bit longer, haha! 3) Try to move in at least 2-3 days early before classes start to give you time to adjust and finish any last-minute shopping. And finally, 4) try to find a time for you and your friends to get together and destress before classes kick in! You can never go wrong with a dinner and talk session!

Now you are all set for the first few weeks of college as a theatre or theatre-adjacent major/minor! The first few weeks can be rough. For me, it was filled with work-study documents, meeting new professors, training for my board positions, and creating calendars with all my currently known due dates. For context, I am heavily involved with the department, such as the following: Senior Company, a theatre arts internship for seniors where we put together a show of our own without assistance from professors (unless we need it). I am the Administration Lead, which means I handle all paperwork, stage managing, and house managing! Next is Alpha Psi Omega, Catawba College’s Theatre Honors Society, where I am thankfully just a member. Then, I am the Secretary for the Blue Masque, as mentioned before. I am also apart of Catawba Singers (as also mentioned before), the Theatre Arts Management Work Study, and I also am involved with every show on campus in some way, such as Love/Sick by John Cariani (actor), A Night w/ David Ives by David Ives (box office manager), and Urinetown by Greg Kotis & Mark Hollmann (A2/Mic Wrangler). I have at least 3 calendars with all my commitments, but the separation keeps them from getting all jumbled up in my head!

If I could provide you with any final advice, I would suggest that you pre-plan the entire move-in week and take the process at your own pace. The rush of the week makes you feel like you have to keep up with the frenzy, but you do not! This is why I suggest moving in a few days early. Being able to curate your perfect environment in your dorm room, purchase food and meal plans, and catch up with friends again is so therapeutic and tantalizing. The experience with excessive stress does not do well for one's mental health. Put yourself first and foremost, and then everything will fall into place. I promise!

With that, I bid you aediu and wish you the best of beginnings for this beautiful year! <3