Student Blog: Four Lessons I Learned From Watching People Bomb Auditions (Including Myself)

We've all seen the light as we walked into an audition room: whether it's the gates of Ripley Grier or the stage of your high school auditorium, some people never shake that anxiety of seeing the Production Team in front of you with a stack of headshots and broken dreams. Grab your rep book and LaDuca boots, because here are the four essential tips to nail that audition.

1: Training

It's standard to hear that being a triple threat means training a triple threat. While there is nuance in this statement, most people view it as "I need to take acting, voice, and dance lessons to be a successful performer". Yes, consistent classes help, but true training will send you into another stratosphere.

Instead of just opting for a drop-in jazz class, drop by a ballet studio and grind your technique. Learn the importance of a plie -- working through your feet at the barre will break in your character heels like no one's business! Learn how to play simple chords on the piano so you can lead your own warmups and notate your own music. Don't let yourself walk into that audition with sheet music in the wrong key ever again.

2: Network

Not every other auditioneer is your enemy! Make friends in the industry in your area, and have someone to catch the train with. Befriending fellow performers gives you both the drive to succeed -- if not for yourself, for each other. Besides, you'll both see diffeent casting calls you can share withh each other.

3: Checking Yourself

Let your brain take the reigns during this audition season. Double check your bag: do you have your black binder? Headshot and resume? EVERY dance shoe, and a cute outfit? Staying collected before will keep your nerves at bay, thus allowing yourself to walk into the casting call knowing the best version of you is who the casting team is seeing.

4: Aftercare

As the great Cara Rose DiPietro claims, the post-audition treat will really do it for you everytime. Whether it's a coffee, sweet treat, or trip to your favorite clothing store, relieving yourself from that excess stress after your audition gives your mind some time to relax before you hear back from the team. Nothing's better for the brain than an iced matcha after belting your face off.