Student Blog: Finding My Rhythm: Classes, Rehearsals, and College Life

The start of college feels a lot like the opening night of a show. You have rehearsed, prepared, and imagined exactly what it will be like. But when those lights finally come up, there's still that weird mix of nerves and excitement that hits you all at once. That's exactly how I've felt these first few weeks stepping into my first year at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Everything feels new; new people, new routines, new classrooms, new food places (I'm still loyal to Taco Bell though). I'm double majoring in Communication Arts and Literature Education, a fancy name for English Ed, and Theatre Arts. These majors pretty much sum up my two biggest passions: storytelling and performance. It's a full schedule, but it already feels like I'm where I'm supposed to be.

This semester, I'm taking Media and Society and Public Speaking, along with two theatre classes: Movement for Theatre and Acting for Everyone. I'm also taking an Introduction to Honors Class for the Honors Program. All of my classes have challenged me in different ways, and together, they have made my first few weeks a whirlwind of growth.

In Media and Society, we have been focusing on social constructionism and DEI (diveristy, equity, and inclusion), specifically in television, radio, online, and print media. Basically, we're asking questions like: Who decides what's "normal"? Who's visible, and who's missing? It's wild to think about how much media shapes our view of the world, and it's made me more thoughtful about the stories I tell.

Public speaking has been a different kind of challenge. Sure, I have performed in plays and musicals, but standing in front of class without a character to hide behind is WAY different. I'm learning how to be confident, enaging, and clear, and a little persuasive. Bonus: it's perfect prep for teaching someday, when words count and pauses matter!

On the theatre side, Movement for Theatre has been a little wild. I mean I've been stretching parts of my body I did not know I can stretch! But for real, I'm suddenly very aware of every step, gesture, and posture, which sounds like a lot until you realize how much it can transform a performance. Every exercise connects your body to emotion, and it's actually really fun. Meanwhile, Acting for Everyone strips acting down to its rawest form. There are no tricks, no frills, just listening, reacting, and being completely present. It's so interesting seeing what people come up with for our monologue and scene assignments, and hearing that feedback from fellow actors is so rewarding.

And then there's Oklahoma!, this semester's big stage adventure. Peep the picture of my friend Ally and I in costume. Rehearsals are a mix of laughter, sweat, and those magical moments where everything clicks. I can truly see why Oklahoma! is called a classic (Rodgers and Hammerstein, you ate that!). It so joyous to be part of a musical with a cast that is truly as passionate as you are; it reminds me why theatre will always be a central part of my life.

The first few weeks haven't been without their challenges. Between assignments, rehearsals, and trying to navigate campus like a seasoned pro (spoiler: I'm not), there are days when I feel stretched a little bit too thin. But even in the chaos, I am finding my rhythm. Those small moments like, grabbing food with friends, walking across campus in the crisp fall air, or nailing my stretches in Movement for Theatre, make it all worth it.

If these first few weeks are any indication, my first year at Mankato is shaping up to be a semester full of growth, laughter, discovery, and maybe a few late-night panic essays (but we'll call those "learning experiences"). I'm learning more about who I am, both as a student and a storyteller, and I'm so grateful to be here.