Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS

Student Blog: Doing theater as a senior student

Doing theater is something I never thought I could do, but as a theater fan and a creative person I realized I could be part of that world somehow.

Aug. 24, 2022  

Student Blog: Doing theater as a senior student

For the last few years, I've been learning a lot about theater in general and falling in love with plays and musicals that I didn't know existed. Then the pandemic arrived to change everything and when I started going to more shows in my city, I had to stop. That's when I began looking for content online to keep this new interest near me, so I found lots of documentaries, series, movies, books and podcasts

Following websites and accounts on social media that were specialized in theater was something great. For mental health I avoided watching the news, but the ones about the theater community made me happy during those hard times.

Then I started getting involved in activities, like writing here as a student blogger, talking about theater in a radio program at school, writing about musicals, etc. And it was until this summer, when I could finally return to my campus, that I decided I had to take a chance and join the production company; otherwise I would regret wasting that time on my last year.

Since the first day, I was so excited and nervous because I didn't know anything technical about theater if I'm being honest. What I'm enjoying the most about this workshop, is that we learn theory first about roles in a theater production, how a play is made, what exactly is to be part of each team and other stuff that has to do with the making of any production we see on a stage. And then, we are in charge of a couple of shows during the semester, this time is a dance performance, a Day of the Death event and a junior production of In The Heights.

The fact that this year we would be working with In the Heights, a musical that I love with all my heart makes me think everything was meant to be. Maybe it was just a coincidence or maybe it was destiny, but what are the odds that I decided to join the company in my senior year, without knowing anything about what we would be doing and I got to be part of the production of one of my favorite musicals, created by one of my favorite persons in the world.

This week we started with auditions and in this process I was a member of the stage crew. At first, I was as nervous as everyone auditioning for one of the characters, because I've never done something like that before. I think I made a couple of mistakes , but I learned how to do it and to be honest, I was having fun and getting to know my classmates and coworkers at this workshop was cool .

I'm so happy and lucky that I can have the chance to be in the theater world, learning and starting exploring some other skills. Doing theater is something I never thought I could do, because I'm not an actress, a singer and I wish I could be a dancer; but as a theater fan and a creative person I realized I could be part of at least one of those groups behind a play or a musical.

Theater is an industry of people, art and hard work. I hope in the future I could have the opportunity to work in it and actually do something to make a show happen, because who knows if in the audience there's someone like me, that doesn't know he/she/them can be part of that magic everyone sees on stage.



Related Stories

From This Author - Student Blogger: Silvana Flores


Student Blog: Doing theater as a senior studentStudent Blog: Doing theater as a senior student
August 24, 2022

For the last few years, I’ve been learning a lot about theater in general and falling in love with plays and musicals that I didn’t know existed. And it was until this summer, that I decided to join the production company at my campus; otherwise I would regret wasting that time on my last year.
Student Blog: My Top 5 Favorite Summer MusicalsStudent Blog: My Top 5 Favorite Summer Musicals
July 26, 2022

Maybe the musicals in this list aren’t exactly summer musicals, but what I love about them is that if I’m listening to them, I could feel like the main character during these hot days and I think that’s all we need sometimes.
Student Blog: I saw Urinetown The Musical for the first timeStudent Blog: I saw Urinetown The Musical for the first time
June 21, 2022

'I really saw myself in Bobby, because he’s a dreamer, but also is scared to take that step, and for me it’s theater, cinema and every story I read, see or every experience that I have in my life that inspires me to take action and makes me keep going.'
Student Blog: The Spring Awakening reunion, Was Something I Didn't Knew I NeededStudent Blog: The Spring Awakening reunion, Was Something I Didn't Knew I Needed
May 17, 2022

I could talk for hours and hours about why I think this as a play or a musical should be something that every teenager should watch, listen or read, because nowadays art can save lives.
Student Blog: Better Nate Than Ever, The Movie Of The MonthStudent Blog: Better Nate Than Ever, The Movie Of The Month
April 21, 2022

If you are a fan of musicals, if you dream about seeing your name in the marquee on a Broadway show, if you have a kid that wants to be an artist or if you think you have no chance to be a star (in any way) on the theater or entertainment world, you need to watch Better Nate Than Ever.