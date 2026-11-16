"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Exclusive Photo: Rachel Bloom and Donna Lynne Champlin Reunite Onstage at THE KING'S CRITIQUE
Bloom is currently making her Broadway debut a few blocks away from Champlin in THE IMAGINARY INVALID.
Rebecca Bunch and Paula Proctor reunited last night when Rachel Bloom attended the new musical THE KING'S CRITIQUE, co-starring her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on-screen BFF Donna Lynne Champlin. The company took a photo onstage after the show. Check it out!
Bloom is currently making her Broadway debut a few blocks away in THE IMAGINARY INVALID. THE KING'S CRITIQUE is currently playing through December 20 only at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.
Rachel Bloom and Donna Lynne Champlin starred in the CW's musical comedy-drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for four seasons from 2015 to 2019. Co-created by Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, the series followed Rebecca Bunch (Bloom), a successful New York lawyer who impulsively moves to West Covina, California, in pursuit of her former summer camp boyfriend.
Rachel Bloom with the company of The King's Critique
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