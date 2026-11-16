Rebecca Bunch and Paula Proctor reunited last night when Rachel Bloom attended the new musical THE KING'S CRITIQUE, co-starring her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on-screen BFF Donna Lynne Champlin. The company took a photo onstage after the show. Check it out!

Bloom is currently making her Broadway debut a few blocks away in THE IMAGINARY INVALID. THE KING'S CRITIQUE is currently playing through December 20 only at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Rachel Bloom and Donna Lynne Champlin starred in the CW's musical comedy-drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for four seasons from 2015 to 2019. Co-created by Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, the series followed Rebecca Bunch (Bloom), a successful New York lawyer who impulsively moves to West Covina, California, in pursuit of her former summer camp boyfriend.



Rachel Bloom with the company of The King's Critique

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