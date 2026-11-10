Student Blog: Finding My Story

Gratitude.

After over ten years of spending my life in the theatre and connecting with people through performance, I can undoubtedly say I am full to the brim with gratitude. This has actually been on the forefront of my mind recently, as I am taking a hiatus from performing. While it does feel like a piece of my heart is missing during this period of life, it has allowed me to reflect and realize just how grateful I am for every moment of every experience.

I could go on forever about everything I am grateful for. Countless memories, people, places, and lessons come to mind when I think about it, so choosing one to highlight is extremely difficult. I feel so lucky to have that problem!

I think I want to start with a thank you. I want to thank every person who took a chance on me and welcomed me into their group. This includes every director, castmate, teacher, and friend I’ve met along the way. This journey of mine all started with one chance where I luckily received a “yes” and was casted in my very first production, Fiddler On The Roof. I sometimes think about that shy little girl I once was and am so proud of her. She would be amazed at just how far that one “yes” took her.

Now jumping all the way to my most recent production, Once Upon A Mattress. I don’t think I could imagine a better experience to close out this chapter of my life (at least for now!). There are so many things I took with me from this show, but above all I am grateful for the people. The community and kindness I felt is something I will cherish forever. I believe it is incredibly special to be surrounded by people who share the same passion and excitement for creating something together.

More than anything, this production showed me what it feels like to be completely free on stage. I was able to let go of my outside expectations and noise, and simply enjoy being a part of the magic of live theatre. I found so much peace in that feeling, onstage and off. I am so grateful that playing Winnifred gave me that experience and reminded me just how much I love sharing stories onstage.

Now, I always thought Winnifred and I couldn't be less alike. She is bold, unapologetic, wildly expressive, and unafraid to take up space. While I may not always see those qualities in myself, playing her taught me that maybe there is a little more of her in me than I initially thought. She reminded me to embrace the silly parts of myself and to never be afraid to take up space. I think one of the most beautiful things about theatre is that even though the intent is to tell someone else’s story, you end up finding your own along the way.

I am so thankful to have found my story after all of these years telling other people’s. Every performance, lesson learned, character I’ve played, and person I’ve met through theatre have shaped me into who I am today. I am no longer that shy little girl. I am becoming someone I am proud to unapologetically be, with a heart full of gratitude.

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